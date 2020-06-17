The UK inflation rate fell to a four-year low

Photo copyright

Dan Mullen

The record drop in fuel prices, including gasoline, pushed the UK inflation rate to 0.5% in May, the second full month of the coronavirus closing.

The National Statistical Office (ONS) said fuel prices fell 16.7% during the month, pushing the CPI to the lowest level since June 2016.

Clothes and footwear prices also fell.

On the other hand, the commercial office was among the few stores allowed to open food prices, according to the office.

May’s inflation rate fell from 0.8% in April, the first full month of the pandemic’s closure.

Clothing and footwear prices fell 3.1% amid large discounts.

What is inflation?

Inflation is the rate at which prices of goods and services rise.

It is a key measure of financial well-being because it affects what consumers can buy for their money. If there is inflation, then the money does not go that far.

It is expressed as a percentage of the increase or decrease in prices over time. For example, if the liter rate of a liter of gasoline is 2% per year, motorists need to spend 2% more on the pump than they did 12 months ago.

If wages do not keep pace with inflation, purchasing power and standard of living will decrease.

What is the rate of inflation?

Pump prices

“The growth in consumer prices has slowed again to the lowest annual rate in four years,” said Jonathan Atho, national statistical deputy for economic statistics.

“The cost of games and games fell from last month’s highs, while there was a steady fall in prices at the pump in May, after the massive declines in crude oil prices seen in recent months.

“Outside these areas, we are seeing a few big price changes in stores.”

The National Statistical Office admitted it had difficulty compiling inflation statistics for May, as many areas of the economy were completely closed.

She said, for example, that the inflation figures on holidays must be “calculated”.

The CPI remains below the Bank of England’s 2% inflation target.

Inflation is one of the main factors that the Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee takes into account when determining the “base rate”. This affects the interest rates that banks can charge on people to borrow money, or what they pay on their savings.

Interest rates are currently 0.1%, the lowest level in the bank’s 325-year history.

“Maybe a further drop in inflation in May is just the beginning of a long period of very soft price pressures,” said Paul Delles, UK chief economist at Capital Economics.

He added that members of the monetary policy committee are expected to choose further stimulus measures to boost the economy at their political meeting on Thursday.

“I keep my fingers crossed.”

Surely the price hike is not something Christina Prozolo needs to worry about right now.

She owns Colibri Boutique, a fine women’s clothing store in North London. Monthly sales are usually around 40,000 pounds, but they have fallen to about 10,000 pounds, she says. “We were injured, but we were successful in covering our costs.”

Prozulu was reduced by 20% -30%. She had to be innovative in order to achieve sales, including using Zoom video calls to show off customer clothes and then taking items home so they could try before buying.

“The season has already been paid,” she said. “I need to generate cash flow to pay for next summer’s stocks.”

But Ms. Prozolo expects other big sales in the fall when the rental scheme ends, and she fears many people will become redundant.

However, while Ms. Prozulu is pessimistic about the near term, she is optimistic about the long term future.

“It will be a very difficult year, maybe even two years,” she says. But she has escaped previous deflation and believes that, with good cost control and some good luck, she will survive this. “I keep my fingers crossed,” she says.