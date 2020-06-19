The University of Florida prohibits delight “crocodile” in sporting events

“While I do not know any evidence of racism linked to our” Gator Bait “at UF sporting events, there are horrific historical racist images linked to the phrase,” Fuchs said. “Accordingly, the University of Athletics and Crocodile Squad will stop using cheering.”

University sports teams are called the crocodile. Cheering is usually heard when the undergraduate band plays a familiar song and fans respond by making a turbulent movement with their arms while yelling, “Gator Bait!”

Jim Crow Museum at Ferris State University Racism Memorial He found newspaper articles and pictures dating back to the late nineteenth century from African American children who used as crocodile bait.