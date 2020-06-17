The US Open will be held in New York this summer, but without fans

New York State Governor Andrew Como announced on Tuesday that the US Open tennis tournament will take place without fans starting in late August.

“We are excited about the US Open. It will be played in Queens, August 31 to September 13. It will be played without fans, but you can watch it on TV and take it. Tennis authorities Como told a news conference in Albany“ He is taking extraordinary precautions. ”

Precautions include “strong testing, additional cleaning, additional wardrobe space, dedicated housing and transportation”.

Divisions between players It appeared last week After the US Tennis Association proposed a series of strict restrictions to enable the event. The Governing Body has proposed creating a bubble for players at an airport hotel outside Manhattan – where most players reside – and limiting the number of entourage to only one.

These plans met strong opposition from some prominent professionals, including Wimbledon champions Novak Djokovic and Simona Halep, while Serena Williams coach questioned whether she would even appear. “Would you be okay to be three weeks without a daughter? I doubt it,” Patrick Muratoglu told CNN. “It was never a day without it … but it can only answer this question.” “We realize the tremendous responsibility of hosting one of the first global sporting events in these difficult times, and we will do so in the safest way possible, all the potential risks,” Mike Drioz, chief executive and CEO of the United States Air Transport Association, said in a statement on Tuesday. “We can now give fans all over the world the opportunity to see the best tennis athletes compete for the US Open title, and we can view tennis as a distant social sport,” Driff added. It was the New York Stadium complex that briefly hosted the annual tennis tournament Re-equipped as temporary hospital It aims to enhance patient care efforts during a coronavirus pandemic. The temporary hospital beds were installed in the courts as New York City sought to rapidly expand capacity to care for the increase in the number of patients as the virus spread in late March and early April.

Covered by Christina McFarlane, Ivan Simko Pednarsky and Eric Levinson