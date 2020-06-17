Tom Brady: Pirates reveal Brady’s first pictures in his new outfit

Tom Brady, the former beloved midfielder for New England, has officially replaced the Patriot blue and white with his new colors at Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Buccaneer fans and his new colleagues in Brady shared their enthusiasm upon seeing him in uniform.

“I gained fans from TomBrady! Now it’s actually becoming a teammate! Just hold your side, brother, I’ve got a D Block.” Devin White Tweet.

But the Patriot fans are clearly unhappy with the new reminder that they have lost the Super Bowl six times and is widely seen as the best NBA player in history.

“I refuse to accept Tom Brady in any other outfit. I am fake and do not care,” said one of the national fans chirp

The first time the world will get Brady dressed in his new strings in the game on August 14 when Bucs head against Pittsburgh Steelers in the opening game. Bux’s prime time debut against the Chicago Bears will be at Soldier Field on October 8.