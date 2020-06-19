Trade and technical ties between China and India are at risk as the border dispute escalates

Gateway House estimates that Chinese investors have pumped around $ 4 billion in emerging Indian technology companies since 2015.

Ali Baba Baba Tencent TCEHY More than half of India's thirty unicorns – private companies worth more than $ 1 billion – have Chinese investors. For example, I invested in Indian e-commerce company Snapdeal, Paytm digital wallet and Zomato food delivery platform.Meanwhile, Indian correspondent company Hike supported and installed the Ola Ola application.

Huawei is still operational to help build 5G networks in India Fast growing internet The economy, despite the US-led campaign against the Chinese company.

“China had hoped to be the dominant player in the Internet market,” said Amit Bhandari, a fellow at Gateway House and co-author of the report.

According to Sukanti Ghosh, president of South Asia at the Washington-based Albright Stonebridge Group, India is also key to China’s goal of becoming a dominant force in global technology.

“I don’t think anyone was a loser in this relationship. The two countries have made great gains,” Gosh said, adding that it was “linked to the Chinese strategy of Asian hegemony and its increasing competition with the United States.”

But earlier this year, India indicated it was taking steps to curb China’s growing influence. In April, the government announced that foreign direct investment from countries that share land borders with India will be subject to further scrutiny.

Analysts say the new rules are vague. Bhandari said, for example, investments in social media platforms that raise questions about data storage and privacy are likely to be subject to further scrutiny. The government says the rules are aimed at staving opportunistic acquisitions and acquisitions of Indian companies grappling with the aftermath of the Covid 19 pandemic.

It appears to target China directly.

Pakistan , According to Handari, India’s archrival will not invest in India in any meaningful way, and the rest of the countries that share its borders with India are small and not known to make large investments.

“It was aimed at China, but not in a direct way,” he said.

Bhandari said that the tightening of FDI rules was a message to Chinese companies that they could still export software and hardware to India, but they would not be able to control the Internet ecosystem in India.

Essentially, he said, “China will not enjoy the freedom to operate in this market.”

Government policy was initially met with skepticism by some in India’s technology sector. Then skirmishes erupted across the border between Chinese and Indian forces in May, resulting in minor injuries to the troops.

The accident – at a remote mountain crossing near Tibet – was the latest in a long series of border eruptions, and sparked a new round of anti-China sentiments in India. Tensions rose to a great extent on Tuesday, when at least 20 Indian soldiers were killed during a clash with Chinese forces, according to the Indian army.

Redirecting China’s influence

China is flooded with negative attention.

Global Times He said in an article It was reported earlier this month that India’s move to tighten foreign direct investment rules “shows that the Indian government has been hijacked by local anti-China sentiments.”

Rub Chinese software from their smartphones. Google GOOGL The tabloid also criticized a recent app downloaded by millions of people in India called “Remove China Apps” that promised to help usersRub Chinese software from their smartphones.Snatched it from her app store earlier this month for violating the terms.

“If India allows narrow nationalism to spread in science and technology, it will definitely harm its own interests,” Global Times wrote.

Chinese companies are seeking to establish a long-term presence in India, and their investment in Indian companies will give them a permanent market share, according to a Brookings India report published in March.

“I don’t think there is a broad understanding of how difficult it is to reduce India’s dependence on China entirely,” said Ananth Krishnan, former fellow at Brookings India and author of the report.

Krishnan, now a reporter with The Hindu newspaper, said India depended on China for everything “from heavy machinery and all kinds of communications and energy equipment to active pharmaceutical ingredients”. In the Brookings report, Krishnan estimated that the current and planned total investment from China to India is at least $ 26 billion.

Trade between the two countries reached more than $ 87 billion in the 2018-2019 fiscal year, according to the Indian Ministry of Commerce. China was India’s second largest trading partner that year, just after the United States.

But the relationship is one-sided. China exports to India much more than exports from the other direction.

“These are structural dependencies of China and the boycott campaigns will not address them,” he said.

Krishnan said that the recent tightening of foreign direct investment rules was not aimed at stopping Chinese investment in India, but rather “reorienting Chinese investment to areas that would be of greater benefit to India – to actualization.” [manufacturing] Utilities and job creation. “

It could mean cutting China off job losses for Indians

Chinese smartphone makers have already built factories and created jobs in India.

The emergence of India as the largest overseas market for Chinese mobile operators is one of the most important developments in China’s relations with India over the past five years.

Last year, four of the five best selling smartphone makers in India were Chinese: Xiaomi, Vivo, Oppo and Realme, according to market research firm IDC. South Korean Samsung, the only non-Chinese brand, was the No. 2 seller.

India’s total sales of these Chinese smartphone brands totaled more than $ 16 billion in 2019, according to IDC.

All of them have manufacturing facilities in India. This allowed Chinese companies to embrace Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Made in India” program and avoid strict import tariffs. Xiaomi makes 95% of the phones it sells in India locally.

“If you are talking about reducing sales or shipping to these men, it also affects the factories that they have in India,” which will “completely affect” Indian jobs, said Kiranjeet Kaur, IDC analyst.

She added that the campaigns that urged the Indians to boycott Chinese goods occurred before during the previous border skirmishes. But they have had no impact on Chinese smartphone sales in India.

however Core said that many Indians are pledging to cut Chinese hardware and software, “I really don’t think it will change buying decisions at all.”

“They rely heavily on Chinese ecosystems, so there are hardly any other options.”