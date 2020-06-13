Transfer rumors: Sancho, Werner, Arizabalaga, Obecano, Eugenio
Top News

Transfer rumors: Sancho, Werner, Arizabalaga, Obecano, Eugenio

By Arzu / June 13, 2020

Borussia Dortmund Team manager Sebastian Kiel has dismissed speculation linking Jadon Sancho to the move to Liverpool this summer. Manchester United Also interested in the 20-year-old England striker. (Mirror)