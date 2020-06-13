Transfer rumors: Sancho, Werner, Arizabalaga, Obecano, Eugenio

Borussia Dortmund Team manager Sebastian Kiel has dismissed speculation linking Jadon Sancho to the move to Liverpool this summer. Manchester United Also interested in the 20-year-old England striker. (Mirror)

RB Leipzig Coach Julian Nagelsmann says that Timo Werner has no future in the club as the 24-year-old German striker is waiting to complete his move to Chelsea. (Mirror)

Kiba Arezabalaga has nine matches to prove his worth Chelsea, While considering a number of high-level replacements for the 25-year-old goalkeeper. (Expression)

Arsenal Seems to be set to win the race with French Dyut Abamecano Manchester United And Bayern Munich Also interested in 21 years RB Leipzig Player. (Tootosport – in Italian)

Jorginho Juventus Coach Maurizio Sarri has not spoken since the manager left ChelseaBut the 28-year-old midfielder has been in constant touch with the Italian side. (daily Mail)

Motion support Premier League players wearing “black lives” on the background of shirts

Celtic Attacker Odson Edward rejected the rumors that he would be taken Arsenal, With the 22-year-old saying he likes to be part of the tenth consecutive win at the Scottish Club. (daily Mail)

Juventus Confident of the renewal of Argentine Paulo Dybala’s contract, the 26-year-old requests a £ 11m deal annually. (Goal)

Mainz Coach Roven Schroeder says the club is in talks to preserve him Liverpool Forward Taiwo Awoniyi. The 22-year-old Nigerian has been seconded by the Bundesliga since last summer. (Goal)

Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal, 33, has suggested that he will be interested in moving to him intermilan, Saying he does not feel important in Barcelona. (Goal)

Forward Edinson Cavani, 33, will leave Paris Saint-Germain Alongside defender Thiago Silva, 35, at the end of August, the club’s sports director confirmed. (Le Journal du Dimanche – in French and subscription only)