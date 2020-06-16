Trump raises the black unemployment rate before signing a police reform order

Bruna Taylor family lawyer Sam Aguiar issued a strongly worded statement Tuesday morning saying that all members of the Taylor family were asking the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) to “tell us the truth.”

Taylor was He was killed in March After the officers made their way into her home and exchanged shots with her boyfriend, according to a lawsuit filed by her mother. The Louisville Metro Police Department said that officers were carrying out a search warrant in a drug investigation, when they entered Taylor’s apartment before 1 am on March 13.

Aguiar notes that the LMPD rejected the repeated open record requests to the family and that the open record requests submitted in the matter were rejected pending appeal to the Prosecutor’s Office.

The statement says: “For months, we have sought the truth about what happened before, during and after the killing of Bruna Taylor. For months, the LMPD and Mayor Fischer covered it.”

Aguiar says that last Friday he set the deadline for the Louisville Metro Coroner office to produce an autopsy regarding Taylor’s death and the deadline for the mayor to produce all his contacts regarding the investigation surrounding Taylor’s death.

Aguilar accuses the mayor’s office of providing all the information required about achieving Taylor’s death to the city attorney and withholding it from the legal representation of the Taylor family.

Aguiar continues by naming these measures that the mayor’s office, Greg Fischer, took “above the law” and says she has continued too long in this administration, “Contrary to the beliefs of the mayor’s office, the city is not exempt from the rules that govern our justice system.”

The lawyer says Louisville ignored Taylor’s family requests for an independent investigation and “only surrendered after national anger and urging” by Governor Andy Bicher.

Aguiar ends the statement by saying Taylor’s mother, Tamika, “deserves the truth” and that “the city deserves the truth.”

CNN contacted Louisville officials, the Louisville Metro Police for comment, and the Kentucky Attorney General’s office for comment.