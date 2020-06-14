Trump says he will not watch American football if players kneel during the anthem

A Chinese military officer was arrested in the United States while fleeing the country

U.S. President Donald Trump has said he will not watch NFL matches or NFL matches if players do not reject the national anthem.

The American Football Association said last week that it had dropped its requirement that players stand during the anthem, saying that politics was wrong and deviated from the black life movement.

Reuters

This policy was adopted in 2017 after national women’s team member Meghan Rabinoy rode during the pre-match anthem, in solidarity with midfielder NFL Colin Kaepernick, who knelt to draw attention to racial injustice.

“I will not see much anymore”

Trump, late on Saturday, responding to a report by Republican congressman Matt Gates criticizing the U.S. soccer move, tweeted, “ I’m not going to see much anymore. ” “It seems the NFL is going in this direction as well, but I am not watching,” said Trump.

National Football Association Commissioner Roger Godel said this month the league had made mistakes in not listening to players and denounced racism in the country amid protests over police brutality against blacks.

The case returned to the forefront last month after the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, a black man who died after a white police officer knelt on his neck. Trump was an outspoken critic of kneeling players during the anthem, tweeting earlier that the NFL players who did this were “respecting our country and our knowledge.”