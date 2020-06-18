Trump’s attempt to end Obama’s immigration policy was illegal

Photo copyright

The US Supreme Court has ruled against President Donald Trump’s attempt to end a program that would protect hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation.

The judges upheld the rulings of the lower court, which found that his move to cancel the postponed work program for children from Dhaka was “illegal”.

It protects the “dreamers” – undocumented youth who were brought into the United States as children.

The Trump administration has sought to end the Obama era policy since 2017.

The Supreme Court took up the case after lower courts ruled that the Trump administration had not sufficiently explained the reason for ending the program, and criticized White House interpretations of “whim”.

On Thursday, the judges voted 5-4 to support the results of lower courts That the order of the administration violates the Administrative Procedures Law, which states that government action cannot be “arbitrary, volatile, misuse of discretion, or inconsistent with the law” or “not supported by substantial evidence”.

The ruling, which does not prevent the Trump administration from continuing its efforts to end the program, affects an estimated 700,000 young people who entered the United States without documents as children.

Trump denounced the decision in a series of tweets.

“These horrific and politically charged decisions of the Supreme Court are bursts of gunfire in the face of people who take pride in calling themselves Republicans or Conservatives,” he wrote. He called on voters to be re-elected in November to put more conservative judges on the court, if there is a vacancy. He also suggested renewing efforts to end the program and “start the process over again”.

Former President Obama praised the ruling and urged voters to elect a Democratic president and Congress in November to ensure “a system that truly deserves this nation of immigrants once and for all.”

Joe Biden, the expected Democratic presidential candidate for 2020, said he would seek to make the program permanent if he won the elections.

What is Dhaka?

Most of the children protected by the Daca program are from Mexico and other Latin American countries.

An executive order of 2012, created by former President Obama, protects these “dreamers” from deportation, and provides work and study permits.

Obama signed it after failed immigration reform negotiations on Capitol Hill.

In order to qualify for Daca, applicants under the age of 30 must provide personal information to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), including addresses and phone numbers.

They should undergo a FBI background check and have a clean criminal background, either they are in school, they have graduated recently or have been discharged from the military service with honor.

In return, the United States government agrees to “defer” any action on their immigration status for two years.

It is only available to individuals who have been in the United States since 2007.

Dhaka recipients told the BBC they were relieved and surprised by the ruling on Thursday, and many said they would continue to advocate for immigration reform.

“It is a much-needed win, and this gives us the fuel we need to continue to move forward and continue fighting for the rest of our families and the society that does not have Dhaka,” said Joana Guzman of Texas, 28.

“Despite the great victory in this, we must continue to pressure us. We must continue to fight for other people who are able and able but who do not have this protection,” said Mitzley Sanchez, 23.

Once again, the Supreme Court ruled that the controversial measure by the Trump administration was illegal. Once again, the biggest stumbling block in front of the White House is not that their officials lacked power, but that they practiced it in the wrong way.

The court considered that the Justice Department’s attempt to abolish Dhaka was “arbitrary and capricious” in a manner prohibited by federal law. This result reflects the court’s conclusion in a decision last year that hampered the Trump administration’s efforts to include a question about nationality in the US ten-year census.

Both opinions were written by Chief Justice John Roberts, whose dedication to the technical thinking of a federal law is a major obstacle to management policy goals.

While the Trump team has fought a long court battle to support the Dhaka affair, there may be some sighs from the president’s crackdown on this ruling. Trump’s victory would have pushed hundreds of thousands of Dhaka recipients into economic shadows or on deportation lists just months before the November elections. It would have created a human face sympathetic to the administration’s strict immigration policy goals.

Instead, the Supreme Court gave the Dhaka beneficiaries a respite, leaving their final fate out of reach of certainty.

