Trump’s presidency is now at its lowest point

Add it All Until you get this: In Rollercoaster Presidency, this is the lowest Trump ever.
It is too early to announce Trump’s presidency – there are still 138 days before the November elections – but there is no doubt that he now faces longer odds than ever in his attempt to win a second term.
As he often does when facing facts he doesn’t like, Trump turns to favorable outlets – and Twitter – to find his own reality.
“These horrific, politically charged decisions of the Supreme Court are bursts of gunshots in the face of people who are proud to call themselves Republicans or Conservatives. We need more judges or we will lose the second amendment and everything else. Trump’s vote 2020!”
In an interview with the Wall Street Journal published Thursday afternoon, Trump appears to be credited with drawing attention to Juneteenth, a day to commemorate the official end of slavery in the United States.
However, Trump’s retreat to an alternative reality will not change the actual reality. No matter how many tweets he sends or how many fans he adores in an inner courtyard in Tulsa on Saturday, the facts are: Trump not only faces the worst political outlook for his presidency, but also faces signs of revolution from within his own party and even among those he once relied on as advisers. Trusted.
Trump loves to insist that he does better when everything is chaos around him and when people count him. Now is his chance to prove it – because drilling from the hole he made for himself would be a huge task.
Correction: This story has been updated to correct the description of Grassley’s announcement.
