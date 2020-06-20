Tulsa March: Trump tempts fate during epidemic while threatening protesters

His instinct enjoyed division while pursuing the former vice president with double figures in national opinion polls, Trump raised fears of street clashes in Tulsa when he warned in a tweet on Friday that law enforcement authorities would not tolerate protesters.
“Any protesters, anarchists, agitators, thieves or defenders will go to Oklahoma, please understand, you will not be treated as if you were in New York, Seattle, or Minneapolis. The scene will be much different!” chirp.
Tulsa health concerns abound
Trump, who has confirmed that the virus is “fading” – in direct contrast to the facts – has admitted that he and his advisers initially chose the Tulsa Rally site in part because Oklahoma, a deep red state long voted for Republicans, appears to have fewer coronavirus infections.
At a press conference on Wednesday, Tulsa Health Department Director, Dr. Bruce Dart said that Tulsa set a new daily record for coronavirus cases this week.
“Let me be clear. Anyone who plans to attend a large gathering will face an increased risk of contracting Covid 19,” Dart said.
Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith expressed her dismay at the scene on the streets of Tulsa during an interview on Friday on CNN’s “Situation Room”.
“Nobody wears masks, and you know people come, Wolf, from all over the country – so they can enter from hotspots,” Keith told Wolf Blitzer on CNN, noting that the city expects an additional 40,000 additional 60,000 people outside the square. . “We love welcoming people in our city, but now that we’re on the rise … the timing is very difficult.”
The Trump campaign has said it plans to conduct temperature checks and provide antiseptics and masks to attend, but no one will be required to wear them.
“By attending the rally, you and any other voluntary guests assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19 and agree not to hold Donald J. Trump to the President, Company; BOK Center; ASM Global; or any of their subsidiaries or managers, officers, employees, agents, contractors, and volunteers. Responsible for any illness or injury. “
But he acknowledged this week that wearing masks has become a polarized issue. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, he said that some people could wear masks to show their rejection of him.
However, when the Wall Street Journal reporter Michael C. Bandar was asked if he was comfortable with his supporters wearing masks in the Tulsa march, Trump said, “Absolutely.”
“They can wear it or not. I want them to be happy,” he said.
The irony of Trump’s lights in Juneteenth
Both black and white leaders pleaded with Trump to change history.
In Kansas, for example, Democratic Governor Laura Kelly signed a declaration on Friday declaring June 19 as the nineteenth National Freedom Day. “Juneteenth is not just a day to celebrate the end of slavery,” Kelly told a news conference on Friday. “It is an opportunity to acknowledge the country’s conflicting history, reflect on our struggle to achieve true freedom for all Americans, and pledge to continue fighting to end systematic racism.”
Sen. John Cornen, a Republican from Texas, said on Thursday that he will introduce legislation to make the day a federal holiday, as many Democratic Senators have done.
In an interview with the Wall Street Journal this week, Trump was quoted as saying that he had made “Juneteenth very popular.”
“It is indeed an important event, it is an important time. But no one heard about it,” he said in the interview. He added that an African American Secret Service agent knew what was celebrated today, but Trump said he had politicians “who have no idea.”
At a news conference on Friday, McNaney said Trump “has not only learned about Juneteenth this week. This is simply not true,” she said.
McNani did not say whether the president was planning to make Juneteenth a federal holiday.
Kay Jones and Holly Silverman of CNN contributed to this report.
