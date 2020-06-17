Tupolev Tu-144: Soviet rival for Concorde

Read more unknown and strange design origin stories Here

When the Soviet competitor of Concord first appeared at the Paris Air Show in 1971, everyone was impressed. In the heated race to develop a supersonic airliner, it was the Soviet Union that took the lead.

French President George Pompidou, giving up nationalism, He called her “A beautiful plane.” Concord makers recognized themselves as “quieter and cleaner.”

Tupolev Tu-144 was very similar to his Anglo-French competitor – who inevitably earned him the nickname “Concordski” – but he was somewhat stranger and somewhat mysterious. The Soviet space registry demanded respect: in the same year, they made the first landing probe on Mars and launched the first space station. They seemed to be in an ideal position to beat the West in supersonic travel.

Instead, with a mixture of shortcomings and bad luck, Concordski will soon turn into one of the biggest failures of civil aviation.

The race for a supersonic flight

Although it was Concorde that took a place in history, the lesser known Tu-144 defeated it in the sky twice: it was its first flight on December 31, 1968 – two months before Concorde – and then made its first hypersonic flight in June. 1969, beating the competition four months.

These were not small victories. The Americans were out of the supersonic race (it was the Congress Canceled financing For a similar Boeing project in 1971), but the program was still an honorary badge of the Soviet Union.

The Tupolev 144 was shown at Moscow International Airport in 1968. credit: Pittman / Pittman / Pittman archive

“Every effort has been made to beat Concorde,” said Elia Greenberg, a Soviet expert on aviation and an engineering professor at the University of Buffalo State, in an email. “The development started in the midst of rivalry between two political systems.” “Expectations were high. The entire Soviet Union was very proud of the Tupolev 144, and the Soviet people had no doubt that it was better than Concorde. It was so beautiful!”

It was clear that the two planes were ahead of their time, because civil aviation barely moved from the props to the planes. But their surprising similarities have long fed into espionage stories: “Tupolev’s design was not the result of espionage. Although it looks similar, they are different planes with many different aspects. The external similarities are based on functional and required standards. But” it is certainly It may be that the identification of the Concorde outlines affected some conceptual decisions. “

Tupolev was slightly larger and faster than the Concorde, but the most distinctive feature was a pair of “canard” or ailerons just behind the cockpit, providing additional lift and improved handling at lower speeds.

Crash over Paris

After stealing the show at the biggest event in the aviation industry in 1971, Tu-144 did it again in 1973, but because of tragedy rather than victory.

Once again, the competitors were competing. Concorde completed her show first, unobstructed, but Tupolev’s offer was much more audacious, with twists and turns that proved fatal: the plane crashed in midair and has crashed In the village of Goussainville, killing six on board and eight on the ground.

The TU-144 sinister plane was shortly before it exploded and crashed. credit: Keystone / Holton Archive / Getty Images

A strange conspiracy theory claims that Tupolev crashed to avoid collision with a French Mirage fighter she was trying Filmed But Greenberg soon dismissed him: “The mirage had nothing to do with this accident. It was just speculation to divert attention from the real cause, which is an intense maneuvering of the Tu-154 that went beyond the permissible stress limits.”

Screenshots From the crash, Tupolev appears in the nose, supposed to ignite the engines after they are caught. Under great pressure, the wings stopped.

“The pilots tried to persuade the public and world press, to show that the Soviet plane could be more attractive than Concorde’s more conservative offer. This is quite clear from the footage.”

55 flights

This was the start of a downward spiral that Tu-144 never recovered from. The Paris crash delayed the Soviet program for four years, which allowed Concorde to enter service first. But it did not completely convince the Soviets that the plane needed more tests.

“The political priorities for overcoming the West, whatever they are, have clearly played a negative role, preferring to rush to setting appropriate dates in a very complex and difficult area,” Greenberg said.

When I finally started flying in 1977, it turned out that the Tu-144 had become narrow, prone to fracture and incredibly noisy because, unlike Concorde, it could only maintain hypersonic speeds using a posterior burner, such as military aircraft: “flight On Tu-144 Not Hearing Impaired “Jonathan Glansy wrote in his book” Concord “.

The Tupolev Cabin 144. credit: Miroslav Zaj / Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

Aeroflot used the Tu-144 to serve the two-hour mysterious road between Moscow and Alma-Ata (now Almaty), then the capital of Kazakhstan, which was chosen because it passed over sparsely populated areas. But the weekly flights were mostly half empty and the plane ended up transporting goods and mail more than people. The service was canceled Six months later.

In his short life as a passenger plane – only 55 round trip – Tu-144 has suffered hundreds of malfunctions, many on board, from pressure drop to engine failure to loud alarms that cannot be turned off. All kinds of stories have emerged over the years about plane problems, including reports that passengers had to communicate through written notes due to deaf noise. Perhaps most perceptive is that every flight from Moscow can leave only after the plane is in person Examined By the plane’s designer, Alexey Tupolev himself.

Greenberg said: “The country as a whole was not ready to deploy planes like this. It had teething problems, was not economical, and in the end there was no real need to transport passengers at high speed.”

End of an era

Tu-144 was already on his way out when another fatal crash occurred. On May 23, 1978, a fire broke out near Moscow and made it forced landing During which two flying engineers were killed. Although the accident caused a complete ban on passenger flights, the real reason for the plane’s death lay elsewhere.

“It was a loss of interest in the program by the Soviet leadership as well as the senior officers of the Aeroflot company. They had enough of the headaches associated with this very complex program. There were no real economic incentives to use it in the Soviet local markets,” Greenberg said.

Over the next few years, without much fanfare, the plane quietly stopped and new aircraft stopped production. The program was at the end Earthed In 1984. In total, only 17 Tu-144s were produced, including prototypes. Most of them were Cancel , But few are on display in aviation museums in Russia and Germany.

The last flight of the Tupolev 144 occurred in 1999, thanks to NASA, which has sponsored the United States and Russia for three years. Research program On a hypersonic flight. The aircraft in use was the last ever built Tu-144, which recorded only 82 flying hours. He was transported 27 times near Moscow before the program was packed due to lack of funds.

Tu-144LL supersonic laboratory at Zhukovsky Air Development Center near Moscow in 1997. credit: NASA agency

Tupolev briefly manipulated the idea of ​​a successor, and he called Tu 244 But they didn’t actually build one. Concorde flew himself in 2003, but has been doomed to failure since his death An accident in 2000 , Which killed 113 near Paris – not far from where the first Tu-144 crashed in 1973.

Several supersonic aircraft have been proposed since then, but none have reached production. “I don’t expect anyone soon any time soon. In the era of internet and real-time video conferencing, no high-speed transport is needed for commercial purposes,” Greenberg said.

“It is unfortunate that Tu-144 and Concord left the sky. Despite economic constraints and despite basic necessities, people need a dream, like traveling at supersonic speeds in comfort. I think it is not the worst dream I dream about.”