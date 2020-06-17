Tupolev Tu-144: Soviet rival for Concorde

When the Soviet competitor of Concord first appeared at the Paris Air Show in 1971, everyone was impressed. In the heated race to develop a supersonic airliner, it was the Soviet Union that took the lead.
Tupolev Tu-144 was very similar to his Anglo-French competitor – who inevitably earned him the nickname “Concordski” – but he was somewhat stranger and somewhat mysterious. The Soviet space registry demanded respect: in the same year, they made the first landing probe on Mars and launched the first space station. They seemed to be in an ideal position to beat the West in supersonic travel.
Instead, with a mixture of shortcomings and bad luck, Concordski will soon turn into one of the biggest failures of civil aviation.
The race for a supersonic flight
Although it was Concorde that took a place in history, the lesser known Tu-144 defeated it in the sky twice: it was its first flight on December 31, 1968 – two months before Concorde – and then made its first hypersonic flight in June. 1969, beating the competition four months.
The Tupolev 144 was shown at Moscow International Airport in 1968. credit: Pittman / Pittman / Pittman archive
“Every effort has been made to beat Concorde,” said Elia Greenberg, a Soviet expert on aviation and an engineering professor at the University of Buffalo State, in an email. “The development started in the midst of rivalry between two political systems.” “Expectations were high. The entire Soviet Union was very proud of the Tupolev 144, and the Soviet people had no doubt that it was better than Concorde. It was so beautiful!”
It was clear that the two planes were ahead of their time, because civil aviation barely moved from the props to the planes. But their surprising similarities have long fed into espionage stories: “Tupolev’s design was not the result of espionage. Although it looks similar, they are different planes with many different aspects. The external similarities are based on functional and required standards. But” it is certainly It may be that the identification of the Concorde outlines affected some conceptual decisions. “
Tupolev was slightly larger and faster than the Concorde, but the most distinctive feature was a pair of “canard” or ailerons just behind the cockpit, providing additional lift and improved handling at lower speeds.
Crash over Paris
After stealing the show at the biggest event in the aviation industry in 1971, Tu-144 did it again in 1973, but because of tragedy rather than victory.
The TU-144 sinister plane was shortly before it exploded and crashed. credit: Keystone / Holton Archive / Getty Images
“The pilots tried to persuade the public and world press, to show that the Soviet plane could be more attractive than Concorde’s more conservative offer. This is quite clear from the footage.”
55 flights
This was the start of a downward spiral that Tu-144 never recovered from. The Paris crash delayed the Soviet program for four years, which allowed Concorde to enter service first. But it did not completely convince the Soviets that the plane needed more tests.
“The political priorities for overcoming the West, whatever they are, have clearly played a negative role, preferring to rush to setting appropriate dates in a very complex and difficult area,” Greenberg said.
The Tupolev Cabin 144. credit: Miroslav Zaj / Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images
Greenberg said: “The country as a whole was not ready to deploy planes like this. It had teething problems, was not economical, and in the end there was no real need to transport passengers at high speed.”
End of an era
“It was a loss of interest in the program by the Soviet leadership as well as the senior officers of the Aeroflot company. They had enough of the headaches associated with this very complex program. There were no real economic incentives to use it in the Soviet local markets,” Greenberg said.
Tu-144LL supersonic laboratory at Zhukovsky Air Development Center near Moscow in 1997. credit: NASA agency
Several supersonic aircraft have been proposed since then, but none have reached production. “I don’t expect anyone soon any time soon. In the era of internet and real-time video conferencing, no high-speed transport is needed for commercial purposes,” Greenberg said.
“It is unfortunate that Tu-144 and Concord left the sky. Despite economic constraints and despite basic necessities, people need a dream, like traveling at supersonic speeds in comfort. I think it is not the worst dream I dream about.”