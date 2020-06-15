US fighter plane crashes in North Sea off England, pilot’s condition unknown

“The cause of the accident, as well as the status of the pilot, is not known at the present time, and search and rescue in the UK have been called in to provide support,” the 48th combat wing also said in the statement.
The UK Coast Guard coordinates the research response, and said in a statement to CNN that it had received reports of “a plane landing to the sea 74 nautical miles off the Flamborough Head”.
“The Coast Guard helicopter was dispatched from Humberside with lifeboats Bridlington and Scarborough RNLI. After broadcasting in May by His Majesty the Coast Guard, other neighboring ships are heading to the area,” the Coast Guard said.
Flamborough Head is located on the coast of East Yorkshire in northern England.
CNN contacted the Pentagon for additional details.
This story is broken and will be updated.
