US fighter plane crashes in North Sea off England, pilot’s condition unknown

A US F-15C Eagle plane crashed at about 0940 [local time] Today in the North Sea. The plane was from the 48th Fighter Wing, RAF Lankenheath, United Kingdom. statement He said. “At the time of the accident, the plane was on a routine training mission with a pilot on board.”

“The cause of the accident, as well as the status of the pilot, is not known at the present time, and search and rescue in the UK have been called in to provide support,” the 48th combat wing also said in the statement.

The UK Coast Guard coordinates the research response, and said in a statement to CNN that it had received reports of “a plane landing to the sea 74 nautical miles off the Flamborough Head”.

“The Coast Guard helicopter was dispatched from Humberside with lifeboats Bridlington and Scarborough RNLI. After broadcasting in May by His Majesty the Coast Guard, other neighboring ships are heading to the area,” the Coast Guard said.