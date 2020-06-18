US Open: Dylan Alcott criticizes “disgusting discrimination” as Grand Slams overlook wheelchairs

The 29-year-old, twice a champion in New York and current world No. 1, was responding to an announcement that US Open You will proceed with additional health precautions, including the absence of fans.

Alcott wrote on Twitter: “I just announced that the US Open will go ahead without tennis in a wheelchair.” “The guys haven’t been consulted. I thought I did enough to qualify – the 2x champion, the # 1 in the world. But unfortunately, I missed the one thing that mattered, and that was the ability to walk. The disgusting distinction.”

The US Tennis Association (USTA) was not available for comment.

The men’s and women’s singles draw at this year’s event will show the 128 regular players – although they are not eligible – but the doubles for men and women have doubled from 64 to 32.