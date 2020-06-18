US Open: Dylan Alcott criticizes “disgusting discrimination” as Grand Slams overlook wheelchairs

Alcott wrote on Twitter: “I just announced that the US Open will go ahead without tennis in a wheelchair.” “The guys haven’t been consulted. I thought I did enough to qualify – the 2x champion, the # 1 in the world. But unfortunately, I missed the one thing that mattered, and that was the ability to walk. The disgusting distinction.”
The US Tennis Association (USTA) was not available for comment.
The men’s and women’s singles draw at this year’s event will show the 128 regular players – although they are not eligible – but the doubles for men and women have doubled from 64 to 32.
Mixed doubles, wheelchair tennis and small competitions have been canceled.
Alcott, the Grand Slam champion of the four tournaments, added, “And please don’t tell me that I’m the greatest risk, because I’m disabled.” “I am handicapped, yes, but that does not make me sick. I am more fit and healthier than almost everyone reading this now. There are no additional risks.
“Sure, there are more important things happening in the world, but this choice should have been up to me. It is a stark discrimination for healthy people to decide on my behalf what I do with my life and my career only because I am disabled. Not good enough, US Open” .
On Tuesday, New York State Governor Andrew Como announced that “exceptional precautions” would be put in place to ensure the tournament went safely.
These precautions include “strong testing, additional cleaning, additional dressing room space, dedicated housing and transportation”.
The tennis calendar was already severely affected by the epidemic with the Wimbledon tournament canceled this year and the French Open tournament postponed until September.
Novak Djokovic and Simona Halep were among the prominent names who have expressed concern about the tournament in New York as the virus continues to spread in the United States.
Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal told reporters earlier this month that the situation was not “ideal”.
