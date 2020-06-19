USS Roosevelt In a big reversal, the Navy chooses to support the shooting of the aircraft carrier captain who warned of a coronary virus outbreak

“I will not reappoint Captain Brett Cruiser as Commander of the USS Theodore Roosevelt, and he will not be eligible for future leadership. Captain Cruiser will be appointed,” Admiral Michael Gilde, Head of Naval Operations, told reporters at a Pentagon news conference. , Which occurred shortly after the news of the decision was published.
Speaking alongside the Navy, he said, “While I previously believed that Captain Karzier should be returned, after his relief in April, after an initial investigation, the broader and deeper investigation that we conducted in the following weeks had a much deeper scope.” Secretary Kenneth Braithwaite.
The investigation concluded that Crozier and Strike Group Commander, Rear Admiral Stuart Baker, “have not done enough, soon enough to fulfill their basic obligations … and have not effectively implemented our guidelines on HIV outbreaks.” According to Gilday.
“Both Admiral Baker and Captain Cruzier were much less than we would expect from those in command. If I had known then what I knew today, I would not have made this recommendation to return Captain Cruiser. Moreover, if Captain Cruiser was still in Today’s leadership said: “I will rest him.”
Although Crozier was exempt from driving the ship, he was expected to remain in the navy.
A US Navy official and a congressional aide who was briefed on the investigation told CNN before the briefing that Baker would also be held accountable for poor decision-making and his promotion would be suspended.
Crozier was initially launched in April because of what Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Moodley, who then resigned, was a bad ruling on spreading a very widespread warning of the virus spreading aboard his ship, a warning that ultimately reached the press.
Several defense officials told CNN that the navy initially recommended that Cruzier be re-piloted after a preliminary investigation later that month.
CNN officials said the Navy was confident that the Pentagon leadership would endorse its recommendation to return Cruiser that it had to rescind a news conference planned to announce the results after Defense Secretary Mark Esber did not immediately endorse the results, which helped convince then-acting Secretary of State James E. McPherson to start a wider investigation.
The repercussions of the disease outbreak on board the Roosevelt, which had spread to more than 1,000 crew members before the navy stopped publishing data on the number of injured sailors, caused much controversy within the navy, which led to Moodley’s resignation.
Cruzier’s memo, launched from the chain of events, warned the naval leadership of the need to take decisive action to save the lives of the ship’s crew. Three US defense officials wrote to CNN: “We are not at war. Sailors do not need to die. If we do not act now, we fail to take care of our most trusted assets – our sailors.”
He resigned moderately a few days later due to his handling of the accident, and the procedures included a $ 240,000 trip to Guam where he criticized Cruiser and foretold sailors to give him a sexy crossover in public comments to the crew.
“I think if there is any time to ask for help then it is now regardless of the impact on my career,” Croisier wrote in his e-mail, which confirmed an American official with direct knowledge of CNN.
The e-mail was directed to Baker, Crozier’s top line chief and several other Navy officials in the area.
The Cruiser investigation did not mistake his email and attached note, but criticized him for not having all the facts on hand, leaving people who needed to see them, and they had not previously warned Baker that he had sent it.
In his note, Crozier called on Navy commanders to take immediate steps to remedy the situation.
“Decisive action is required,” his memo said. “Removing the majority of the deployed US nuclear aircraft carrier personnel and isolating them for two weeks may appear to be an unusual measure.”
“This is a necessary risk. It will enable the carrier and the air wing to return to work as quickly as possible while ensuring the health and safety of our seafarers. Keeping more than 4,000 young men and women on board represents an unnecessary risk and interruption,” Crozier added, “believing in those sailors entrusted to us.”
A video clip of Cruiser receiving loud applause from his crew while he left the aircraft carrier after he was initially ousted, spread it on the Internet and called on many lawmakers to return it.
