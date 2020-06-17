V-Women Tour: I’m racing from my roof, says Illi Gardner

Team Tevosi Elie Gardner (second right) will race from home

British cyclist Elie Gardner says the three-day V-Women tour, which is an alternative to Britain’s six-day tour, is a good step for passengers.

Cams-Tifosi Gardner will ride from her shed in the virtual race, which will be broadcast live by BBC Sport.

Gardner is enjoying this new challenge. “Many races have been canceled,” she said. “We are all passionate about any kind of racing.”

British cycling will have two teams competing in the three-day event.

Where and when to see BBC Sport, connected app and TV: Wednesday, Thursday and Friday: 19:00 to 20:00

The coronavirus pandemic caused the cancellation of the original round, which Lizzy Deignan won last year from Britain.

The tracks that were supposed to be part of the full six-day road race were copied over the Internet.

Gardner, 20, and other riders use online races to keep fit during the close. “I was trying to do a virtual race every week or two just to maintain this better level,” she told BBC Sport.

“He repeats riding on the road well once you are in the race,” Gardner said. “Once you can see the avatars of everyone around you, it doesn’t take long to get immersed in them.”

18 teams will participate in the three-day tour, which ends on Friday evening.

There are 21 strong British teams in the race with the former national track champion and she won the Paralympic Gold Medal nine times leading Sarah Story her own outfit, entering British bikes as a second unit under the team Team Breeze name.

The first day includes a 38.7 km path around Pere St. Edmunds in Suffolk, which was to be part of the first stage of the tour. The hill climb the second day to the end in Burton Dassett in Warwickshire was part of the fourth stage.

The third and final day is 35 laps of a one kilometer circle around London Canary Wharf.