Vera Lynn, British singer and heart, dies at 103

The statement, which was posted on the charity’s website, said Lynn, who was living in Dichling, in East Sussex, England, died Thursday morning “surrounded by her close family.”

Two of Lyn’s most famous songs, “We Will Meet Again”, released in 1939 at the start of the war and “White Cliffs of Dover”, recorded in 1942, created a patriotic and paganistic British image that resonated with people in the UK even Today. She was also the first English female singer to rank first in American music listings.

Her daughter, Virginia Lewis Jones, said in the statement: “My mother first engaged in raising awareness of cerebral palsy in the 1950s when there was little understanding of the condition and children with motor learning difficulties were referred to instead as a pejorative” spastic “.

“Along with young celebrities including David Jacobs and Wilfred Pickles, she set out to change people’s attitudes toward disability and help children reach their full potential. No one else was raising money to help at the time, so it was a groundbreaking work.