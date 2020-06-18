Vera Lynn, British singer and heart, dies at 103

The statement, which was posted on the charity’s website, said Lynn, who was living in Dichling, in East Sussex, England, died Thursday morning “surrounded by her close family.”
Two of Lyn’s most famous songs, “We Will Meet Again”, released in 1939 at the start of the war and “White Cliffs of Dover”, recorded in 1942, created a patriotic and paganistic British image that resonated with people in the UK even Today. She was also the first English female singer to rank first in American music listings.
Her daughter, Virginia Lewis Jones, said in the statement: “My mother first engaged in raising awareness of cerebral palsy in the 1950s when there was little understanding of the condition and children with motor learning difficulties were referred to instead as a pejorative” spastic “.
“Along with young celebrities including David Jacobs and Wilfred Pickles, she set out to change people’s attitudes toward disability and help children reach their full potential. No one else was raising money to help at the time, so it was a groundbreaking work.
“Although my mother was closely related to other charities, not least those who support veterans, Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity always occupies a very special place in her heart – children loved her as much as I loved them and I am very proud of what she made and the difference she made In the lives of many families. “
The British PA Media news agency also reported that her family had confirmed her death in a statement. The family said it was “very sad when it announced the death of one of Britain’s best-loved artists.”
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Blaine praised in a tweet: “Mrs. Vera Lynn’s magic and magical voice raised and raised our country in some of our darkest hours. Her voice will live to lift the hearts of future generations.”
He said: “I really thought Vera Lin would live a longer life and she spoke well on TV recently. She had a great influence on me in Burma and has been important to me throughout my life.”
In 2017 Lynn became the oldest artist to have a top ten album on British charts with “100”, which was released in honor of her 100th birthday. To celebrate the teacher’s birthday, her photo was shown on White Cliffs of Dover on March 20, 2017.
Baby forces
Vera Margaret Welch was born in 1917 to a working-class family in East Hamm, now a suburb of London. Her career began singing in the clubs of working men only at the age of seven. She took the name of her grandmother before marriage – Lynn – as a stage name at the age of 11.
She left school when she was fourteen years old and was seen by the reservation agent who arranged for her to work in parties and events. She later began performing on the radio and released her first solo recording “Up the Wooden Hill to Bedfordshire” in 1936.
In November 1941, Lynn got her own radio show on BBC, “Sincerely, Vera Lynn.” She later appeared in the movie “We’ll meet again”, where she portrayed a self-portrait character.
Habib Qalb Al-Qawat spent the spring and summer of 1944 performing the forces stationed in Egypt, India and Burma (Myanmar).
Once the war was over, Lin toured Europe and continued to broadcast her radio program. When Decca Records released its next hit, “Auf Wiederseh’n Sweetheart” in the United States in 1952, Lynn became the first English artist to score number one on US record listings.
Her health became ill after years. It developed emphysema in the latter part of the 1960s and performed less well. So rooted in the collective English psyche that the rock band Pink Floyd wrote a song about her titled “Vera” on their 1979 album album “The Wall.”
In 1941, Lynn married a musician named Harry Lewis and the couple had one daughter, Virginia Penelope Anne Lewis. Lin’s husband died in 1998.
Lin has won many honors in her life. She was appointed an officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 1969, and received the title of Lady in Honoring the Queen’s 75th Birthday due to her contribution to charity.
In 2001, the Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charitable Society was created to help children with cerebral palsy and other motor learning disabilities.
