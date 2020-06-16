What is behind the decision of the Prime Minister’s Aid Department?

Media playback is not supported on your device Explain the media Boris Johnson: “We tolerate the danger of our left and right hands operating independently.”

The Prime Minister announced the merger between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of International Development in two parts.

The opening statement to parliamentarians, which was written and supervised by officials, had a clear case.

It was all about joining politics, ending the false differences between diplomacy and development, and creating a single administration that could mobilize all of Britain’s assets abroad.

But as soon as Boris Johnson faced hostile questions from skeptical deputies, his tone changed and his instinctive arguments emerged.

For a long time, he said, the UK aid budget was seen as a point of exchange in the sky, separate from British diplomatic and trade priorities.

The British Aid Department will be merged with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

British aid budget to help boost the trade agenda

Voters will want to see that the government is efficiently spending aid.

He said this is an opportunity for the UK to get more value from the massive investment it makes in external spending.

This is the tension that lies at the heart of this policy change. How much has made British foreign policy more effective and more coherent? How satisfying are these conservatives who think much of the foreign aid is wasted and should be more inclined to the will of British interests?

For Mr. Johnson, this is a long-awaited business.

As Minister of Foreign Affairs, he viewed with concern the £ 15bn DFID aid budget. He saw how it is the officials of the British Ministry of International Development who have authority in many embassies around the world. He learned of the tensions between two parts that sometimes had different priorities.

As Prime Minister, he came to see the pervasive nature of British foreign policy, distributed between the British Foreign Office, the Department for International Development, the National Security Council and Downing Street, not to mention trade and business departments. So collecting all this makes sense for him.

He knew it would be controversial, though he might not have imagined that at least three former prime ministers would influence him, including one from his own party.

Charitable fears

International charities have long feared this merger would happen. They believe this could mean that the UK’s commitment to using its strong aid budget to reduce poverty will be alleviated.

The Prime Minister made this clear in the House of Commons. Yes, he said, poverty reduction will remain central to the mission of the new Office of Foreign Affairs, Commonwealth and Development.

But he also indicated that less money would go to Zambia or Tanzania, and more would go to Ukraine and the Western Balkans where vital European security interests exist.

Yes, the UK remains committed to aiming to spend 0.7% of its income on external development assistance, he said. But his officials also made clear that the current integrated review of UK foreign policy will again consider redefining what is actually helpful.

The Foreign Aid Law can be abolished for taxpayers

For some conservatives, the aid sector largely protects the sacred cows, unwilling to think differently about aid, even to accepting that the UK’s national interest at times and poverty reduction can be the same.

But for the pessimists, they fear the UK will now start spending more aid to reduce immigration, improve security and boost British business interests.

The difficult question is timing. Labor accused Mr Johnson of playing politics by announcing today that he was distracting from his health and economic crises.

Government officials insist that the Prime Minister just wanted to revitalize and launch the new administration this fall so that it is well placed to deal with the UK presidency of the G7 and COP26 summit on climate change next year.

But in the midst of a global pandemic, Johnson admits that he is imposing a change in the way the UK pursues its foreign policy, some will question whether this is the time for Whitehall officials to start moving chairs and changing name plates.

The former British ambassador to Cairo and foreign policy advisor to David Cameron John Casson said that the hope is that the merger blends the best of the Foreign Ministry’s agility with the best handing skills of the Ministry of International Development. His fear is that the new section might include the worst short-term term for the British Foreign Office with the bureaucratic caution of the Department for International Development.

However, Boris Johnson selected him.

He has decided how he wants to reshape his government to introduce Britain’s global foreign policy.

The only problem is that it is still working on defining what this policy should look like. This “integrated review” of the entire UK foreign strategy is not scheduled to be reported until fall.

It will not be the first time that a vehicle has been driven in front of a horse along the streets of Whitehall.