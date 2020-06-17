What is Juneteenth, its importance and how it is different in 2020

The Black Life movement is now in disarray to land the statues

As the entire nation creeps with demonstrators fighting against police brutality provoked by the death of George Floyd, Bruna Taylor, Ahmed Arberry and Richard Brooks in the United States, an important day in history marks the freedom of enslaved blacks in the United States. June nineteenth. Every year, Juneteenth is an important day and declares a holiday in 47 U.S. states, and this year its significance is higher in light of the Black Lives Matter protests.

What is Juneteenth?

Day 19 celebrates the day when Major General Gordon Granger read a federal order in Galveston, Texas, that abolished slavery in the state. This was a historic moment because Texas was the last state to abolish slavery. Although Abraham Lincoln’s liberation was announced in 1863 and the Thirteenth Amendment was introduced in January 1865, slavery continued in Texas. On June 19, 1865, when slavery was abolished, Juneteenth Day was celebrated as Liberation Day.

Juneteenth is also known as Freedom Day or Jubilee Day. Several companies, including Target, Twitter and Nike, give their employees a holiday celebration. Google also made Juneteenth a public holiday on the calendar.

Juneteenth in light of black life protests matter

Juneteenth is widely celebrated throughout the United States with events such as prayer service, speaker series, cowboy competitions, fishing, barbecues, baseball, etc. The lives of people before and after abolishing slavery. One can watch the 13th documentary on Netflix to get a visual understanding if you are not reading your cup of tea.

Demonstrators gathered at the scene where George Floyd, an unarmed black man, was installed by a police officer kneeling on his neck before he later died in a hospital in Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States May 26, 2020. Reuters / Eric Miller

One can also participate in online protests against racism, which continue to this day. But above all, let the spirit of anti-racism not be restricted to one day, but must continue throughout the year.