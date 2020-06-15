The Norwegian Public Health Authority (FHI) has suspended the use of the Coronavirus Virus Tracking application after an order was issued by the country’s data protection authority regarding the collection and use of user location data. FHI also omitted all the information collected by the app so far.

The Norwegian Privacy Regulatory Authority Datailsynet has expressed concerns about the way the app, called Smittestopp, has collected GPS location data and Bluetooth data from users. Its evaluation stated that the application “can no longer be considered a proportionate interference with the basic privacy rights of users.”

In a statement, the International Atomic Energy Agency said, “We believe that the FHI has not demonstrated that it is absolutely necessary to use site data to detect infection” and recommended that the app use only data collected via Bluetooth instead, noting that “European Union countries have developed infection tracking Bluetooth-only apps, not GPS location data either. “

What the numbers say: According to Johns Hopkins University, there were 8,639 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 242 deaths in Norway.

The app has been tested in three regions of the country, but as infection rates drop in those areas, health authorities said last week that it was difficult to test whether the Smittestopp application notifies “those who may have already been infected”.

The IEA also asked about “the lack of freedom of choice for users” who registered for the application.

According to Datailsynet, the data required to track the infection was also used for analysis and research, which the regulator said were two different goals and required “different personal information”.

Concerns were also raised about how the collected data remained anonymous. “The anonymization and data collection solution for analysis does not exist as well,” Bjorn Eric Thun, director of Datailsynet said in a statement. Thun added, “However, the app constantly collects personal information from all users.”

FHI did not agree with the regulator evaluation.

The director of FHI Camilla Stoltenberg said that suspension of the application would weaken “an important part of our willingness to increase the spread of infection, because we waste time developing and testing the application.” Stoltenberg warned that the epidemic is not over, adding that “without the Smittestopp application, we would be poorly equipped to prevent new outbreaks that may occur locally or nationally.”

Stoltenberg added: “We hope it will be possible to find a solution so that the infection notification can be entered and an analysis of long-term infection control measures.”

The FHI has until June 23 to address the issues raised by the regulator.