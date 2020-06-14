Xander Schauffele as to why he finally succeeded in the colony

FORT WORTH, Texas – Xander Schauffele entered the Charles Schwab Challenge this week after playing the championship three times, spanning eight rounds, two absent pieces, and only one record in the 1960s.

He will settle him in the final round on Sunday by one shot below 13 below the level after he shot 66s and 65 this week in the colony.

What gives?

“Playing more makes me more comfortable, and this helps me,” Chauvelle said on Saturday. “But I think in previous years it was very windy and I didn’t play the vegetables as much. It’s just a relief factor. My friend also improved, in terms of picking lines and doing his job. So, collectively, I think we did a better job of preparing for this week.”

Schauffele, who has scored four career wins in the PGA Tour, will have to avoid some big names on Sunday if he wins by a fifth.

US Open champion Gary Woodland, Justin Thomas, Jordan Speth, Colin Morikawa and Branden Grace are all in one hit under 12.

Harold Varner III and Daniel Berger were two bullets at 11 under.

Rory McIlroy, Patrick Reed, Bryson Deshambo, Justin Rose, Abraham Anser and Cory Connors are ranked first only under the age of 10.

This much firepower oscillates in the wake of Schauffele.

When asked if it looked like a tough tournament like the big tournament, Chavelle said: “I think the fans are making specialties, so not having any of them here is a little difficult. But you look at the names on the leaderboard, and that’s kind of what you expected, Only everyone who quarantined wanted to play, and I think the next three weeks will really show up. “

On Sunday, with no fans, he said it might look like an amateur event.

“I think it will look like amateur golf or mini golf where we all want to win,” said Shawville. “We all wanted to compete, and we were all very competitive. When we were young and playing in college or during the summer, the schedule for amateurs was quiet. There were no fans, we were all talking face to face, and everyone wanted it like the next man in The queue.

“I kind of feel it might kind of look [Sunday] Where you descend if you are on a fishing trip, it will be really quiet and everyone will take care of their own business. “