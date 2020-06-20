Xiaomi India is at the forefront of the India-China border dispute: XIaomi is more Indian than any other brand

Xiaomi ‘Smarter Living 2020’ 4 new TVs, Mi Band 4 and more

https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/722616/xiaomi-smarter-living-2020-4-new-tvs-mi-band-4-more.jpg IBTimes IN

https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/722616/xiaomi-smarter-living-2020-4-new-tvs-mi-band-4-more.jpg

IBTimes IN

Manu Kumar Jain, president of the India Company of India, said today, Saturday, that the largest smartphone seller in India is “more Indian” than any other smartphone brand, amid a growing chorus of boycotting Chinese goods in the country.

Other reasons cited in a tweet to prove his claim that Xiaomi is more Indian than anyone else included assertions that most of its phones and TVs are “made in India”, the entire driving team is Indian, and that the company pays its taxes in India.

XiaomiXiaomi

Netizens responded to Jain’s comments

The tweet elicited mixed reactions from Twitter users. While some agreed with Jain’s rationale, others indicated that the parent company was still Chinese.

Deepaknrn, a Twitter user who reads his CV on a social media account, said simply, “Proud Indian”: “Sir Xomi himself is Chinese (sic)”.

“Where does the final profit go?” Said Twitter user Siddharth Sharma (@ Siddhar97465501).

Others have argued that the so-called Xiaomi “Made in India” products are actually “bundled in India”.

However, some users support XIaomi. A user replied to Jain’s tweet: “I love Xiaomi. Waiting to launch a new smartphone.”

The Xiaomi logo is shown on the screen before the product show event in New Delhi.KVN Rohit / IBTimes India

Xiaomi’s commitment to India

Xiaomi India MD also shared a link to his interview with CNBC-TV18 news channel as he said that the company was investing again in India.

He argued that even American smart phone companies that sell components for the origin of their products are from China and the same is true of Indian smartphone brands.

While admitting that there are currently anti-China feelings on social media, he said it has not affected Xiaomi ‘business in the country.

Earlier, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth, who is also active on social media, said that Realme is an emerging Indian company.

In his last episode of the “Ask Madhav” series on YouTube, he said: “I can proudly say that Realme is an emerging Indian company, and it is now a global multinational company (multinational company).”

Amidst border tensions with China and a growing chorus of boycotting Chinese goods, Indian CEOs have found some of the most popular phone brands in hot water every time they send tweets to promote their upcoming or existing products.

(With input from IANS)