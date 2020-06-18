Zion Williamson gets a positive judgment in a lawsuit by a former agent

MIAMI (Reuters) – A Florida appeals court has granted Pelicans start-up movement Zion Williamson to block efforts by a former marketing agent to get the former Duke to answer questions about whether he obtained improper advantages before playing with the Blue Devils.

Wednesday’s order shifts the focus to a separate but related case between the same litigants in North Carolina’s Federal Court.

The Florida lawsuit, filed last summer by sports marketing chief and company president Gina Ford, accused Williamson and the agency he now represents for breaching the contract and seeking $ 100 million in damages.

This came after Williamson filed a lawsuit of his own a week ago in North Carolina to end a five-year contract with Prime Sports after his decision to move to the Creative Artists Agency.

Ford’s attorneys had asked questions in files last month that included whether Williamson or anyone else on his behalf had sought or accepted “money, benefits, privileges or things of value” to sign with the Duke. They searched for answers within 30 days to verify the facts under oath in the pre-trial discovery process.

Lawyers for draft No. 1 of the NBA draft last year argued that the questions were “nothing more than a fishing trip.” Florida Judge Judge David C. dismissed. Miller requested Williamson’s original residence, but this was canceled on a temporary basis by the state appeals court, which made this ruling permanent, along with Williamson’s lawyer, Jeffrey S. Klein argues that the federal issue takes precedence.

In a recording last week in the North Carolina case, Prime Sports-Ford’s lawyers continued to say that last summer’s NBA Draft Choice 1 draft did not meet the student’s definition because he was “ineligible” to play college sports. This recording indicated housing for the Williamson family during his time working with the Blue Devils as well as three luxury SUVs registered by his mother and husband between December 2017 and April 2019 – the last is the same month in which Williamson announced that he would become a professional before he was chosen by New Orleans Pelicans.

The controversy over Williamson’s eligibility is at the center of the legal struggle over the potential for Williamson’s support. Williamson’s suit stated that Prime Sports violated the state’s sports agent law, by failing to include a disclaimer of loss of eligibility upon signing the contract and the fact that neither Prime Sports nor Ford was registered as a North Carolina agent.

Prime Sports and Ford attorneys argue that the Unified Sports Agents Act will not apply if Williamson was ineligible to play college basketball from the start.

The Duke has repeatedly refused to comment on the case because he was not involved in the litigation, but issued a statement in January that the school had previously reviewed Williamson’s eligibility and found no concerns.