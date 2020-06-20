Darren Sami demands an apology from his sexual and reproductive health team colleagues for using racial blur

In a move to capitalize on the experience of former athletes to train athletes at the grassroots level as well as to ensure a sustainable source of income for them in the sports ecosystem, the Ministry of Sports decided to establish 1,000 Khelo India (KIC) centers at the county level across the country.

These centers will either be run by a former champion or they will be trained as coaches. A shortlisted mechanism was developed to identify eligible former champions either to establish their own academy or to work as a coach at the KIC.

The first category of athletes to be considered are those who have represented India in recognized international competitions within the framework of an NSF or recognized association.

And the second class of medal winners in the National High Championship held by the recognized NSF or medal winner at Khelo India Games.

The third category of past champions are those who have won medals at the All India University National Games. The fourth category will include those who have represented the state in a major national championship held by the recognized NSF or have participated in Khelo India games.

An exception has been made in the case of Jammu, Kashmir, Andaman Islands, Nicobar and Ladakh, where NIS certified trainers will be eligible to apply. “This decision is a step in this direction. We want to ensure that anyone who plays sports at the national level has a decent life and financial stability,” said Sports Federation Minister Keren Rigo.

Training will be transferred to KICs in 14 specific sport of Excellence in Olympic Games (ISEO) including archery, athletics, boxing, badminton, cycling, fencing, hockey, judo, kayaking, archery, swimming, table tennis, weightlifting, wrestling. Football and traditional sports are also included.

The scholarship will be extended to each KIC of the previous athlete’s wages as coach, support personnel, equipment purchases, sports groups, consumables, competition and events participation.

The process of identifying the new KIC centers will be carried out by the sports department in both the state and the union region in coordination with the regional collectors, and the proposal will be sent to the regional center of the Supreme Financial Supervision and Accounting Authority for further evaluation. During the current fiscal year, it is planned to establish 100 Kuwaiti investment companies.