2020 World Snooker Championship: Noppon Saengkham defeats Shaun Murphy

Place: Crucible theater, sheffield Dates: July 31 – August 16 coverage: Watch live broadcasts on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Four and Red Button, with continuous coverage on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport and the BBC Sport app. Full details and times.

Thailand caused Noppon Saengkham the biggest surprise in the world championship so far by beating Shaun Murphy 2005 award winner in the first round.

World number 42 Singham advanced 6-3 overnight and won the first two frames on Tuesday before Murphy’s response.

Murphy, ranked 10th, missed great opportunities to win the following two frames and Saengkham capitalized on his mistakes.

The 28-year-old lost 60 and 76 breaks to score his first victory in crucible in his second appearance.

He will face Mark Selby or Jordan Brown in the second round.

On the other table, Mark Allen made breaks of 136 and 105 in the first two frames before newbie Crucible Jamie Clarke responded with his own quality century.

“The worst two days of my snooker years”

Murphy said his performance was not affected by the sudden death of his former manager and mentor Brandon Parker, who attended his funeral in Portugal last month.

Murphy told BBC Sport: “I was well below average throughout the game – perhaps the worst two days of my snooker years had met at the worst possible time.

“I have been looking good this season with two titles and other finals, so this was a shock to me.

“And I can say that preparing for the tournament had no effect. I came here to want to honor the memory of Brandon Parker.

“You dream of winning the title and dedicating it to him and things like that. But I will never insult him by saying that it caused me a problem.”

Saingkhum estimated that up to a million people would watch the match in a country whose craving for snooker was much owed to the world number three and prospect of the semifinal crucible of James Wattana.

“James taught me everything – how do I come here and speak the language,” Saingkhum said. “He taught me how to beat it because it is hard for the Asian player to come to the UK.

“I felt a lot of pressure but I just tried to focus on the table and not to think about all those people watching me.

“In the last three or four days, I turned off my phone and didn’t do anything on the Internet. If I restart my phone, there will be a lot of pressure with all the messages.”