In direct response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Grammy Award-winning rapper announced that he would launch a multi-level expansion of the Financial Literacy Program in the Juma Bank account that provides financial resources nationwide.

Provides a $ 25,000 donation to the #ATLStrong Covid-19 Relief Fund from Atlanta, created by Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, and launches a home bank account – a free online financial literacy resource in partnership with a mobile banking provider resonance technology platform EDUCATION, EVERFI.

For the past two years, Savage 21 Sign a partnership with the award-winning non-profit Juma Al Wataniah in the youth-focused financial literacy program called the Bank Account.

Prior to the epidemic, the program provided young people with a lack of services access to professional advice, job training and employment in sports and leisure facilities including the Mercedes-Benz Stadium and the government farm square.