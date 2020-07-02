21 brutality aims to help children in financial literacy during quarantine

In direct response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Grammy Award-winning rapper announced that he would launch a multi-level expansion of the Financial Literacy Program in the Juma Bank account that provides financial resources nationwide.
Provides a $ 25,000 donation to the #ATLStrong Covid-19 Relief Fund from Atlanta, created by Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, and launches a home bank account – a free online financial literacy resource in partnership with a mobile banking provider resonance technology platform EDUCATION, EVERFI.
Prior to the epidemic, the program provided young people with a lack of services access to professional advice, job training and employment in sports and leisure facilities including the Mercedes-Benz Stadium and the government farm square.
Most students have been unemployed since March 11, after the stadium was closed due to forced epidemics due to epidemics.
In partnership with Chime, the rapper is now making the program virtual – which will provide access to financial education during the economic crisis. It will also provide all Juma Youth salaries in Atlanta for online training and support.
“The generous support of 21 Savage will go a long way towards the welfare of these young people,” Robert Lewis, director of the Goma Atlanta website, said in a statement. “Not only will this help them remain afloat during this crisis, but it also provides a glimmer of hope and the realization that they can count on the support of their community in times of need.”
21 Savage and Chime will also provide tablets and Wi-Fi to students in the Atlanta 6 District neighborhood where they grew up needing educational materials at home.
These students will be able to use these tools to access the free online bank account program online.
