3 friends are killed in a “shocking sight” while preparing to fish in Lake Florida

Authorities said three of their best friends were found killed in a “shocking sight” in a lake in Florida after one of them called his father for help.

Damion Tillman, 23, and Keven Springfield, 30, and Brandon Rollins, 27, were planning to fish Friday night at Streety Lake in Frostproof, according to Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Grady Jude said they believed Tillman first arrived at the lake to head out on a catfish trip.

Authorities said that when Rollins and Springfield arrived, they saw Tillman being beaten and shot by the attackers.

Rollins was still conscious when the attackers left and managed to call his father for help.

His father rushed to the lake about 10 minutes later, but he forgot his cell phone in a stampede to help his son.

The father went to a nearby store, where the employee called 911.

But by the time the aid arrived, the three men had died of their wounds, the authorities said.

“This is a terrible sight,” Jude said on Saturday at a press conference. “I have visited many scenes of murder in my life, and this is among the worst.”

Jude said they were looking for the culprits, but they did not believe the triple killing was an indiscriminate attack.

“You just can’t find someone here,” said Jude. “This is a dirt road, a dirt road from mud, a way out in the midst of what we call God’s country, on its way to a nice little fishing lake. It’s not like there are many people here.”

