Another college football force was badly affected by the Coruna virus.

At least 30 LSU Tigers soccer players have been quarantined this week due to virus concerns, According to the Sports Illustrated Report at. Saturday. The numbers fluctuate based on the test results. Not all isolated players are infected with the virus, some of them are quarantined because they have been in contact with those who have been infected, according to SI.

According to the website, none of the players or any LSU employee have been rushed to hospital due to the virus, and only a few have had mild symptoms.

Senior LSU sports department officials declined to comment, citing medical privacy laws, but referred SI to Shelly Mullenix, the school’s longtime assistant sports director.

Moulinex said the LSU’s position on an equal footing with more positive cases across the country related to the Memorial Day holiday and the large protest rallies scattered. But she refused to confirm the number of players who were isolated.

“It is not surprising that we are seeing the rise now,” Moulinex told the website. “It is a pandemic. We should not be shocked. The story is that this is exactly what we said it would be. We were prepared from the start for many viruses. The good news is that we are seeing a hidden virus disease.”

LSU’s competitor, Clemson Tigers, who were defeated in the national title match last season, was also severely affected by a coronavirus.

On Friday, the school announced that 28 athletic students or faculty had been afflicted with COVID-19 since they returned to school on June 8, but it has not identified any sport. According to the Athletic newspaperOf those positive tests, 23 were soccer players. The Clemson Insider She also mentioned that two of the team’s coaches were positive.