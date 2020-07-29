A 3-storey building collapses in Bangalore near the Kabale Theater. BBMP failure continues

Amidst numerous incidents of BBMP receiving quality work in the city, a three-storey building with a hotel in the Majestic area collapsed on Tuesday night, July 28 at around 10:15 pm. It was located in the building where the famous Kabale Theater was. No injuries were reported as the occupants of the building were only evacuated afterwards cracks.

In 2017, the Kapali Theater in Gandhinagar was demolished to create a mall and a multi-storey complex was built to build a parking lot. According to reports, the land was excavated 80 feet deep, and neighboring buildings began to develop cracks after which the adjacent residents were evacuated.

Building plan and permissions to be investigated

Firefighters and police launched a rescue operation. Fortunately, there was no one inside the building. The building owner filed a complaint with BBMP asking him to demolish the building because it causes problems for the surrounding buildings.

Dinesh Gondo Rao, Gandnagar MLA, said that the site owner under construction should pay for the losses faced by the adjacent building. He also asked officials to consider the building and authorization plan.

This incident raises questions about whether the construction plan was approved and was permission granted in advance? Have experts such as a geotechnical consultant been considered?