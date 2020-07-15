A black statue of the demonstrator appears live on the base of Edward Coulston

Photo copyright

A statue of Jane Reed, a protester, appeared early Wednesday as Edward Colston





A statue of Black Lives Matter demonstrator appeared on the empty base previously occupied by the statue of slave dealer Edward Coulston.

A statue of the demonstrator Jane Reed was erected early on Wednesday in downtown Bristol, where the Colston statue was pulled last month.

Mrs. Reid was photographed standing on the empty base after the Colston statue was toppled during the march.

Artist Mark Quinn said that the sculpture did not receive official approval.

He said that the black resin statue – called a Surge of Power – was a “temporary public facility”.

Mr. Quinn said that he was an inspiration to create it after seeing Mrs. Reid standing on the base while lifting her fist during the Black Life protests.

Jane Reed was filmed standing on an empty pedestal after the Colston statue was toppled during the Black Life March last month





Then he contacted Ms. Reid through social media and worked together on the statue, which was built before 05:00 PMST.

Ms. Reid said the statue was important because it helped “maintain the movement towards racial justice and equal movement”.

“On my way home from the protests on June 7, I felt an overwhelming impulse to climb to the base,” she said in a statement on Queen’s website.

“When I stood there on the base, and raised my arms in salute to the black force, it was completely spontaneous, I didn’t even think about it. It was as if an electrical charge of energy was passing through me.

“This statue is about taking a stand for my mom, for my daughter, for black people like me.”

Comment on the photo

Bristol residents stopped to take pictures of the sculpture after it appeared on Wednesday morning





On June 7, protesters used ropes to pull a Colston statue – which had been on the Bristol city center site since 1895 – from its base.

It was pulled to the side of the harbor, where it was thrown into the water at the Pero Bridge – named after the enslaved man Peruvian Jones who lived and died in the city.

The Bristol City Hall has recovered the statue, which will be displayed in a museum with banners from Black Lives Matter protests, from the water several days later.

Quinn’s earlier works include a self-portrait and sculpture entitled Alison Lapier Brennant, which is placed on the fourth base on Trafalgar Square.