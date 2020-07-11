A California couple agree to plead guilty to college admission fraud

A couple from California agreed on Friday to plead guilty by paying $ 250,000 to bring their daughter to the University of Southern California as a fake volleyball recruit.

The US Attorney’s Office in Boston said in a statement on Friday that Diane Blake and Todd Blake would plead guilty to a judge at a later date. The media reported earlier that the couple from Ross, California, initially pleaded guilty.

The couple were accused of pressuring William “Rick” Singer, whom the authorities say was the mastermind behind the large-scale plan nationwide, to facilitate the admission of their daughter to the University of Southern California. to me Indictment against the couple Todd Blake has been posted on the American lawyer website, sent a check for $ 50,000 for athletics from the University of Southern California and wire $ 200,000 to a charity created by Singer.

USC spokeswoman Lauren Bartlett said in an email that the university would not comment on the case.

Diana Blake, 55, says she is guilty of a number of conspiracy to commit money order fraud, fair service wire and postage withdrawals, according to her agreement. Bled, 54, says he is guilty of the same charge, as well as a charge of conspiracy to commit money laundering. According to the approval agreements, Diane Blake agreed to spend six weeks in prison, while Todd Blake agreed to serve four months. Both also agreed to a fine of $ 125,000 and a two-year supervised release with 100 hours of community service.

Charges of conspiracy to commit federal bribery programs and conspiracy to commit money laundering against both Blix will be rejected under the plea agreements.

The email was not returned to Blakes Lawyers immediately.

Singer pleaded guilty and cooperated with the government’s investigation into what the authorities called the “university teams process” – a series of indictments that have rocked the worlds of higher education, sports, and entertainment.

Dozens of wealthy parents, sports coaches and others were charged last year in the scheme. The authorities said that parents paid huge bribes to bring their children to the best universities with mock test scores or fake sports credentials. According to a statement issued by the US Attorney General’s Office, Blakes are the 27 and 28 parents who plead guilty to fraud.

Among those who pleaded guilty are “Full House” actress Laurie Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Musimo Giannoli, Who agreed in May to admit guilt To pay half a million dollars to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California. The judge has not yet decided whether to accept the deals he made with the plaintiffs.

Actress Desperate Housewives Felicity Hoffman pleaded guilty to paying $ 15,000 for someone to falsify her daughter’s entrance exam, He was sentenced to two weeks imprisonment.