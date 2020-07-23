A child dies and his sister is wounded after she was left in a hot car

Police said a three-year-old girl in Arkansas died and her sister was hospitalized after she left her in a parked car that was parked outside her mother’s house.

My mom, Kylie Peachnik, 21, called 911 around 2 pm. On Monday, she said she woke up from a nap to find her children missing from home, According to the Arkansas State Police.

Police officers said a Bonneville police officer found the girls lying unconscious on the back floor of the car.

He announced the death of Leten Behnik in a local hospital. Her 15-month-old sister, Olivia, is still in hospital in stable but critical condition.

“Both are clear victims of heat,” state police said in a statement.

Booneville temperatures hit the highest midday 90s on Monday, according to Accuweather.

Logan county attorney will consider whether to press charges.

At least 11 children have died after being left in hot cars so far this year, According to KidsAndCars.org, An organization that works to raise public awareness of such incidents and pressure groups to legislate to prevent tragedies.

According to the organization, more than 940 children have died in hot cars nationwide since 1990.

Last July, one-year-old twins died from Rockland County, New York after their father forgot them inside the parked Honda Accord while baking for eight hours in the sun.