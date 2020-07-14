A classic disc-shaped space object is claimed to be in Canada, and the alien presence claims insane sparks

Spotted an alleged UFO in the Canadian skyET / MUFON database

A seemingly mysterious picture taken from the sky of Canada has emerged, and it has now emerged as the most important discussion point between conspiracy theorists and foreign enthusiasts. In the photo, a classic UFO can be seen in the form of a disk flying across the sky.

More details on seeing the UFO

It seems that this UFO vision took place over the sky of YOW Ottawa on July 12. The person who took the photo soon shared the photo to MUFON (Mutual UFO Network) for validation, and they are investigating the incident.

“When taking a picture of the sunset clouds at YOW Ottawa Airport, I noticed an anomaly on my picture. I took multiple photos in a short time. The thing appeared in the upper left. No other photos included the thing. The lens was examined and examined it turned out to be clean. Zoom in image I was surprised to find a specific shape. I am enthusiastic about a lifetime plane and I didn’t notice anything of that kind, ”said the eyewitness.

Conspiracy theorists confirm an alien presence

The image was later analyzed by the famous UFO hunter Scott C. Waring. After analyzing the image, this self-proclaimed extraterrestrial researcher confirmed that such scenes are real evidence of foreign presence.

“The body was seen flying around near an airport in Ottawa and tilting so that we could see a portion of its room. The disc has a hump in the top of its center, similar to a classic disc, but it is flat at the bottom. This is additional evidence that Waring wrote on his website Strange interest in UFOs in airports where the latest technology is used to create aircraft and airplanes today. ET database.

In the site’s publication, Waring also indicated that aliens are visiting Earth to observe human activities. Earlier, Waring several times claimed that space agencies such as NASA and the United States government are aware of the foreign presence, but they hide the facts for fear of public panic.