A Clinton spokesperson, the former WH, says Biden should not discuss Trump

Joe Lockhart, the former White House press secretary, He wrote an opinion piece last week Urging Joe Biden to skip discussion of President Trump before the November elections.

“Whatever you do, don’t discuss Trump,” CNN wrote on CNN. Trump has made more than 20,000 misleading or false statements, according to The Washington Post. It is a foolish task to enter the ring with someone who cannot follow the rules or the truth. Biden will no doubt burn Republicans and the media to skip discussions. But it is worth the risk because trying to discuss someone who is unable to tell the truth is an impossible competition to win. “

Senator Ted Cruz, Texas, He responded to an editorial On Sunday, “Basement Strategy, Part 2.”

Trump supporters ridiculed the former vice president for conducting several interviews with him from home. Defenders of Trump also speculated about Biden’s public health, and Biden’s rejection of the discussion could provide more cannon fodder.

Trump supporters have also said that Democrats and their allies in the mainstream media remember how effective Trump is in delivering his message to voters during live press conferences in 2016, and they don’t want to give the president this kind of platform again.

Lockhart indicated that many polls are unfavorable to Trump and “every historical quantitative and historical indication indicates a sure loss to the president in November.”

But despite the odds, he indicated that Biden might continue to lose, but it should largely be a self-injury. Biden wrote that Biden should ignore the polls and flee as if “ten points behind”.