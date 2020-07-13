A corpse was found in a lake where actress Glee Naya Rivera was missing, authorities said

The body, which was not recognized, was found Monday morning in Lake Piru.

“Restoration in progress,” VCSO tweeted.

A press conference is scheduled for five in the evening. ET.

Ibn Rivera was later seen on the boat, but his mother found no place. A life jacket was found on the boat and the boy was wearing another jacket. Investigators found Rivera’s wallet and identity, but there was no other evidence for the boat.

A video from the dock shows Rivera and her son, and they are the only two people boarding the boat, the Ventura Provincial Police Sergeant. Kevin Donoggio said at a press conference last week.

He said that the investigators spoke to Ibn Rivera and as a result of that the conversation did not believe that Rivera reached the beach.

Rivera played Santana Lopez in the Fox show “Glee” for six years between 2009 and 2015, and she appeared in almost every episode of musical comedy drama. She also participated in the CBS comedy series “The Royal Family” and in the comedy film “Master of Disguise.”