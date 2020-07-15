A COVID-19 vaccine experiment produces antibodies in each person tested

A primary safety trial of a possible vaccine for Coronag virus has produced antibodies to the deadly disease of every person tested, a report said on Tuesday.

The neutral antibodies produced by Moderna Inc. vaccine were The upper half is equivalent to what appears in patients who catch infection and recover, Bloomberg News said.

At the same time, Bloomberg said, the side effects of the vaccine were not bad enough to stop the testing process, citing results reported by government researchers in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Bloomberg said that stimulating antibody production is a major milestone in early tests, but it does not prove that the vaccine will be effective.

The test results were based on data for the first 45 people enrolled in the study, ages 18 to 55.

The results of the second part of the trial involving the elderly were not yet available.

The largest final-stage trial is due to start on July 27, and the results of the vaccine will be compared with the results of placebo vaccines given to 30,000 healthy people at high risk of developing COVID-19.

William Hasseltin, a former researcher at Harvard Medical School who heads Access Health International, told Bloomberg that the levels of neutral antibodies produced by the vaccine are “respectable” and can provide protection against coronavirus.

But Hasselten added that the “jury is over” about the safety of the vaccine.

Bloomberg said more than half of the people who took the test in mid-three doses had mild to moderate fatigue, chills, headache, and muscle pain, while 40% had a fever after the second vaccination.

Bloomberg said that three of the 14 patients who received the highest dose of the vaccine experienced severe side effects, but this dose is not used in larger trials.

Dr.. Tony Moody, a researcher at the Duke Institute for Human Vaccines, described this as “a lot of negative effects” but told Bloomberg that the levels of antibodies produced by the vaccine were “really encouraging”.

Bloomberg said the Moderna vaccine is among the furthest in development, and the company’s shares jumped 16.4% in the trading session after hours Tuesday.

The company’s share price has more than tripled this year based on investor hopes for a coronavirus vaccine.