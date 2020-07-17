A Florida coronary patient moved from diagnosis to death in her daughter’s arms within days

“My grandmother was alone, she was afraid,” Ferrera said.

A few days after she was diagnosed, she dies of the virus – wrapped in her daughter’s arms – on the way back to hospital.

Everyone is scared.

Ferrera said that her family was on its way to its annual trip on July 6 to Florida’s west coast, but a week before Lorenz’s reunion began to feel uncomfortable.

The disease said that the disease began with symptoms in the stomach, but Lawrence’s daughters soon noticed that she was very weak and illogical.

Late on Wednesday, July 1, her daughter transferred her to Memorial Hospital in Pembroke Pines, Florida, said Ferrera. Because of viral precautions, his aunt could not stay in hospital with Lawrence, who was suffering from latent conditions including diabetes and did not speak English.

Ferrera said in the early hours of Thursday morning, the hospital called the family to tell them that Lorenz had been diagnosed with the Corona virus. In a phone call from the hospital, Lawrence shouted to her family that she was afraid.

According to a medical document provided by Ferrera, she was released around 3 am on Thursday with instructions for taking prescriptions and contacting her doctor for follow-up advice within two days. But her family was unable to contact her directly, because she did not have a mobile phone with her, and it was six in the morning before he informed her of the hospital that she could take her, he said.

The hospital system said he could not comment on Lauren’s specific condition but admission decisions are based on a number of factors and the doctor’s evaluation.

Ferrera said that on Thursday night, she was still feeling unwell, and her daughter moved her to another location at Memorial Memorial Hospital. She was again diagnosed with Covid-19 and prescribed new drugs for her symptoms, according to documents provided by Fereira.

Although documents from the hospital asked her to schedule a follow-up visit around July 4, Ferrera said medical offices were closed because of the holiday and got an appointment early that week.

Ferrera said Lawrence had not arrived today.

Daughter of Lorenz took care of her over the weekend. Ferrera said she was having a bad day on Saturday, with fever, chills and body aches, but it seemed to have improved on Sunday. Then her mother and aunt told Ferrera that she had suffered from chest pain Sunday night until Monday morning, and she had difficulty breathing and was sweating profusely.

Ferrera says that he woke up on Monday morning to a letter from 2 am from his father stating that Lawrence had been taken to hospital in an ambulance with her daughters.

In the arms of his aunt, Ferrera found an apartment in the ambulance. EMT looked, frozen, and told his aunt Ferrera that she had to get rid of him.

“It just shows up, everyone is afraid,” he said.

Ferreira said that medical workers tried to revive her in the hospital, but she did not succeed.

Ferrera lives near Pembroke Hospital, where his grandmother was taken to her in her final moments, and he says she regains her death every day.

“I hear ambulances go to that hospital once every two hours,” he said. “Think about it, my mom had to see my poor grandmother in an ambulance attached to life-saving devices … she’s so new.”

On the same day, he hears ambulances transporting more patients to the state’s hospital with progressive cases, and Ferrera said he was disappointed to see people passing without masks as if nothing different.

Carer and Lord Looking for Better Health Care

On Wednesday, the family gathered in a small group for her funeral. Most of them had to join online because many of those who called Lawrence’s mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and girlfriend lived in Colombia or Venezuela.

Ferrera said, Wherever they are, they all cry for a mother. He said that she always had the best advice and had a physical or emotional remedy for anyone who felt frustrated or unwell.

Ferrera said that all the money raised as personal care caregiver for the elderly returned to her sons and daughters dealing with the epidemic in Colombia and Venezuela, where she migrated in early 2000 in the hope of a more comfortable and better life. Health care Ferrera said.

“The worse things get, the worse in hospitals.”

“I am very grateful to these people, but at the same time I feel that all medical services are stressful at the moment. Our medical doctors need some kind of support,” he said.

Memorial Healthcare System, which includes the Pembroke and Miramar locations where Lorraine was treated, said in a statement that the hospital system could not comment on patient care because of the HIPAA regulations.

“Since the public health care system did not allow memorial, we never allowed family availability to determine care decisions, which is a policy we expect to continue despite increased cases of COVID-19. Hospital admission is a physician-driven decision and the hospital system said,” Several factors, Including patient biomedical and clinical presentation in the “emergency room.” Across the state, about 20% of patients who have a positive COVID-19 visit emergency rooms. Ultimately, statewide data show that about 11% of people with COVID-19 are hospitalized.

Ferrera hopes the story will encourage people to take more action to reduce the spread of the virus and support medical personnel while lifting restrictions and increasing cases.

“The worse things get, the worse they will be in hospitals – and things like this will continue to happen,” he said.