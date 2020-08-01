A health expert says England may need to choose between bars or schools

Dr. Joseph Varun, chief physician at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, returned home after a long day at work. Calagan O’Hare / Reuters

Dr. Joseph Varun did not have a day off in the months.

Friday was his 134th straight day leading the Coronavirus Unit at the Houston Memorial Medical Center.

He said: “If you ask me how she managed to survive for 134 days non-stop, I think it’s adrenaline.” “But I run on the fumes. It’s tough or rough.”

Last week was the hardest for him so far. As Houston handled an increase in Covid-19 cases, he signed more death certificates than ever in his career.

He said: “People were dying every day.”

Varun and his team review patients’ files during a daily meeting. “I fear that at some point I will have to make some very serious decisions,” Varun said in July. “I began to understand the notion that I couldn’t save everyone.” Calagan O’Hare / Reuters

Varun’s work day starts early. Around 4:30 or 5 a.m., he goes to the hospital and goes directly to the coronavirus unit where he and his team review each patient’s condition.

Then he begins to make the rounds.

The photographer said: “He is involved in everything and very personal.” Callaghan o’Hare, Who has been shadow several times in the past month. “He’ll sit on the bed with people, hug them and chat. It’s incredible to watch.”

Varun said that care for coronary patients takes at least 10 hours every day. After that, he meets his other patients in the hospital – those who do not have the Coronavirus.

“If I am lucky, I will go home before ten o’clock at night. If I am not lucky, which is most of the time, I arrive home around midnight.”

