A human rights organization says the illegal arrests in Venezuela are increasing

When his sister, Sugled Gasparini, waved goodbye, she didn’t know it was the beginning of a nightmare that had not yet reached its end.

Instead of returning home to El Hatillo, a lush neighborhood to the southeast of the capital Caracas, Cairo, a mechanic was arrested in the city, according to his sister, by the Directorate of Venezuela Military Intelligence (DGCIM in Spanish acronym), one of the most feared forces in The security apparatus of besieged President Nicolas Maduro.

The government, through Attorney General Tariq William Saab, rejected the report, telling CNN that the organization had no jurisdiction to judge the situation in Venezuela.

Although the DGCIM aims only to operate within the armed forces as a police force, it is known that it has detained civilians, a sign of increased forced repression by the Maduro government. It is not clear how much the AG office knows about its activities or raids.

But Sugled did not know this: During the first ten days after Gero’s arrest, she only knew that her brother was missing.

In an interview with CNN, Sugled spoke about the suffering of not knowing what happened. She and her mother searched for Cairo in hospitals and morgues, even among the large Venezuelan diaspora abroad. Sugled sent a photo of her brother through WhatsApp conversations to immigrants to Ecuador but she heard nothing.

Three days after his disappearance, Gairo’s friend submitted an official report on the missing to the Venezuelan police, but it took five days for the police to respond. They said her boyfriend might have been detained. Gairo’s friend refused to speak to CNN because of her fear of security surveillance in Venezuela.

Just on March 28, Sogled heard the voice of Cairo again – in a phone call from Polita, the infamous Detention Center at the DGCIM in Caracas. He told his sister that he was fine and that they had had some short phone conversations since then, she told CNN.

“It was exactly 10 days,” she said. “Ten days without knowing him. Ten days of searching for him in hospitals in the legions, 10 days when the mother was keen to see her son. This is not fair.”

Enforced disappearance

Sugled’s story is not unique in Venezuela. According to the RFK report, “enforced disappearances” have become a pattern under Maduro.

ICC describes Enforced disappearance Such as arresting, detaining, or kidnapping people “by a political state or organization, or with their authorization, support, or acceptance, followed by refusal to acknowledge the deprivation of liberty or providing information about the fate or whereabouts of these persons.”

There were 524 such disappearances in 2019, up from 200 disappearances the previous year, according to Foro Penal, a Venezuelan human rights NGO, that gathered the data used in the RFK report. The RFK report stated that there were 235 in 2020, and “14 of these people are still missing as of 31 May 2020, which is the end date of this report.”

The rationale behind the disappearances varies: according to the report, Maduro’s security forces use them to silence prominent political opponents, set an example on a wider population, to instill fear into political opponents, or to extract valuable information.

Angelita Pines, one of the authors of the RFK report, mentioned one case identified as exemplary: Ariana Grandilello disappeared twice in 2018 because, according to herself and her lawyer, she was living in a distant nearby house, a deserted National Guard colonel and took up arms against Maduro.

Granadillo said in an interview with CNN that she had never been involved in political activities before her arrest. She said one of her captors, also from DGCIM, told her that she was being held as a way to reach her relative, Oswaldo Garcia Palomo, who lived in Canada in 2018 but returned to Venezuela in 2019 and was then detained by the military. .

Attorney General Saab rejected the results of the RFK when contacted by CNN last week. “I hope they will also have a ready report proving that the US police are the most criminals on the face of the earth,” Saab said, referring to the turmoil in the United States sparked by anger over the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

John Gairo’s detention looks similar, as his sister claims he was detained because he was talking to someone wanted by the government.

But the real reason is still unknown. DGCIM did not submit a warrant to justify Jairo’s arrest, and his lawyers were unable to speak to him.

Under the cover of Covid-19

The practice of enforced disappearance in Venezuela is not new. The RFK report documents cases dating back to the past two years. In July 2019, Michelle Bachelet, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, was published An investigation into extrajudicial killings At the hands of Maduro security forces, he called for the dismantling of one of these forces. Maduro wrote to Bachelet to reject the content of this report.

According to the authors of the report, this disassociation did not occur, and the coronavirus pandemic made the situation worse. While the average disappearances in 2019 were only a few days, but the arrests continue for a longer period because the courts are closed, the movement is restricted, and most of the Venezuelan bureaucracy is closed.

A spokesman for Voluntad Popular, a political organization that opposes Maduro, said cases like the Jairo case happen almost weekly.

Alfredo Romero, the head of the bar association working on this type of case in Venezuela, says the closure has caused massive violations of the right to defense.

Lawyers can no longer visit detainees, or ask the courts to access court documents. In some cases, the detainees were transferred from one prison to another without their legal team ever knowing, for health reasons, according to Romero.

Meanwhile, John Jiro is still in detention, more than three months after his disappearance. His sister gets stuck hoping to see him soon. “I just want to see it free.”

This story has been updated to correct Sugled Gasparini’s first name spelling.