A major fire broke out at the scrap complex in Manjord in Mumbai, and 4 fire bids immediately rushed

A major fire broke out at a scrap complex in the Manchord suburb of Mumbai on Tuesday morning, June 23. The fire destroyed some waste oil drums and other materials. There were no reports of casualties

At approximately 6 am, a fire was reported at the scrap complex in Mandala locality, near the Manjord-Ghatkopar Link road, after which the fire brigade rushed to the site.

Fire erupted in Mumbai, Mankhurd, Photo: TOI / Twitter

A Level 3 fire at an area of ​​15,000 square feet

“According to the initial report, the fire was from the first level, but at about 6.38 am, it was declared a third-level (main) fire, which was confined to material scrap and waste oil drums in five Jodun scrap in an area around and the official said 15,000 feet Square “.

To contain the main fire, three firefighting planes were deployed in the process because the wind was spreading the fire more. Apart from six fire trucks, five jumbo tanks, three water tanks, two planes and an ambulance were transported to the place to put out the fire.

“Efforts are continuing to put out the fire. So far, there have been no reports of injuries,” an official said.