A Missouri woman apologizes for her praise for BLM, her supporter

A Missouri woman has reportedly apologized for telling a supporter of Black Lives Matter that she intends to transfer her bigotry to her grandchildren – claiming that she does not remember making comments.

Cathy Jenkins was caught in front of the camera on Sunday wrapped with a Confederate flag and glorified her “KKK belief” in a black life march outside the Dixie Outfitters store in Branson.

“I will teach my grandchildren to hate you all,” Jenkins told a protester during a heated exchange of video.

On Wednesday, Jenkins, who has said she has since lost her job and left Branson, Summoned to KOLR10 The newsroom and issued an apology.

“I’m very sorry,” she said to the outlets. “I mean, if it was helpful for me to stand with the Black Lives Matter, then I would definitely do it.”

Jenkins, who gathered with nearly 50 anti-demonstrators, claimed on Wednesday that she had inadvertently ended up with the group that supported the Confederate flag.

She said it was the first time that she marched, she was there originally as a spectator before she received the flag she assumed was indicative of unity.

Before her notes in front of the camera, Jenkins claimed to the station that she was “cheering for Black Lives Matter”.

“I didn’t say anything until they got to my face … It seems like I passed out. I don’t even remember saying half of the things I said.”

Faith Pitzer, organizer of the Black Lives Matter Rally, did not purchase Jenkins claims.

“She knew exactly what she was doing,” Betser said in a statement to KOLR10: “She was there from the start on the side of the hostile protesters shouting obscene and hateful words to our demonstrators.”

“I think it claims that it does not know what the Confederate flag is and what it represents ridiculous and lies,” the organization wrote.