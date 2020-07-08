A new study says that the coronavirus will not disappear as it is difficult to achieve herd immunity

A representative picturePixabay

A new study by a team of Spanish researchers suggested that only a small portion of people with coronavirus have COVID-19 antibodies in their bodies. The new study report added that it is difficult to achieve herd immunity, which indicates that the coronavirus exists to survive with humans until the day when medical experts succeed in developing an effective vaccine against the epidemic.

During the study, researchers at the Carlos III Health Institute in Madrid, the Spanish Ministry of Health and T.H. Harvard. Chan School of Public Health analyzed 61,000 participants to determine how herd immunity protects people from coronaviruses.

Shockingly, the study report revealed that only five percent of respondents had antibodies in their bodies and this number fell to three percent among people living in coastal areas. However, more than ten percent of people who live in Madrid have antibodies.

According to medical experts, to achieve herd immunity, at least 70 to 90 percent of the population in a specific area must have immunity, and this usually depends on how much the infection actually is infected.

“This cannot be achieved without accepting the collateral damage of many deaths among the vulnerable population and increasing the burden on health systems. In this case, social distance measures and efforts to identify and isolate new cases and their communications are essential to combat the epidemic in the future,” he wrote. Researchers at Study report.

COVID-19 that originated from Wuhan has already claimed the lives of more than 5,447,000 people worldwide. With over 1.1 million positive cases, this deadly epidemic continues to cause chaos worldwide.

A few days ago, researchers at the Los Alamos National Laboratory discovered a new strain of coronavirus that was supposed to be more infectious than previous versions of the pathogen. The researchers who participated in this study revealed that the widespread prevalence of coronaviruses gave the killer pathogen sufficient time to develop into a deadly form.