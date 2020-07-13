A one-year-old child was among four people who were shot outside of Brooklyn Park

Executive sources said that a one-year-old boy and three men were wounded by a bullet in a restaurant outside Brooklyn Park Sunday evening.
The four victims were injured when the shooter, possibly in a passing car, opened fire in their direction at around 11:35 pm. Sources near Raymond Bush Stadium on Madison Street and Marcus Garvey Street in Bedford Stuyvesant.
Police officers said the boy was hit in the stomach and taken to Maimonides Medical Center, where he is expected to live.
The sources and the police said the three men, aged between 27, 35 and 36, were also taken to hospital and expected to live. They were shot in the ankle, thigh and calf, respectively.
Several belongings, including a baby carriage and several chairs, were left on the sidewalk after the shooting.
Police sources said the four-way shooting ended in another bloody weekend at the Big Apple, where at least 23 people have been killed since midday on Saturday.
Among the victims were two boys, ages 12 and 15, who were wounded in a separate shooting in Brooklyn and Harlem earlier on Sunday evening.
The 12-year-old was injured in the leg at around 9:10 pm. Police said at Prospect near Ralph Street in Crown Heights.
At around 5:30 p.m., a 15-year-old boy was shot at his wrist on Adam Clayton Powell Junior Boulevard near West 143 Street, police said.
The policemen said that the two young men were expected to live.
