A Pakistani passenger plane crashed after diverting the attention of the pilots due to the coronavirus

The pilots of a Pakistani plane that crashed last month, killing all 98 people on board, were occupied by the coronavirus epidemic while they were talking about the error – trying to land with wheels still in the first attempt, according to a senior official reporting the disaster.

The Pakistan International Airlines plane crashed into a residential area near Jinnah International Airport in Karachi on May 22, just days after the country lifted restrictions on the coronavirus and resumed domestic flights before a major Islamic holiday marking the end of the blessed month of Ramadan.

Only two people survived the crash of the Airbus A320, which was carrying 91 passengers and eight crew members. A thirteen-year-old girl was seriously injured and later died in hospital.

On Wednesday, the Pakistani Minister of Aviation blamed a “human error” by the cockpit crew as well as air traffic controllers who saw the two engines of the plane destroying the runway with a sparks shower, but he did not tell the pilots.

The report said investigators had concluded that the plane was more than twice the correct height when it approached the runway for the first time.

The severely damaged engines failed as the pilots attempted a second landing, according to the results.

“The pilot, as well as the observer, did not follow the standard rules,” Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan said while announcing the results in parliament.

He said that the captain – who was talking about the epidemic with the first officer – ignored the instructions of the observer while trying to land.

Khan said: “The pilot and co-pilot were not focused, and the whole time they were having a conversation about the coronavirus.”

According to the voice recorder, the pilots discussed the coronavirus – which apparently affected their families – throughout the flight, the report found.

Khan said that the accident occurred when the crew tried to land a second time, and the traffic controller told the pilot three times that the plane was too low to land, but he refused to listen, saying he would manage it.

Khan told reporters later that when the plane was approaching a second landing, it was short of sufficient strength but the pilots “began to discuss the aura again.”

A few minutes before the crash, Khan said, the pilot declared an emergency and stated that both engines failed.

The last words of the pilot were, “Oh my God! My God! My God “.

Khan said that the plane “had no technical fault” before the crash and that the experienced pilots were healthy – but “because of the overconfidence and lack of focus”, the tragedy occurred.

The minister also cited a worrisome review of the experimental credentials, saying an investigation last year showed that 262 of the 860 active pilots in Pakistan have false licenses or have been cheated on exams – including an unspecified number of Pakistan Air pilots.

A spokesman for the company said that Pakistan Airways will establish approximately 150 out of 426 pilots, amid an investigation into their “questionable” licenses.

The news agency AFP quoted Qasim Qadim, a spokesman for the Association of Pakistan Air Pilots, that the results of the accident “mind-boggling.”

“How can that happen?” He said, “It puzzles me.” “The greatest pilots with the best records made mistakes. Humans make mistakes.”

The report did not mention the names of the pilots, but a senior airline official told AFP that the captain Sajjad Gul, who joined Pakistan Airways 25 years ago and had 17,000 hours of flying experience, including 4,500 hours on the A320.

The secretary of the Pakistan Airlines Pilots Association told Reuters that it is expected that the pilots will not spend during decisive measures such as landing, but other factors should also be discussed in the full report.

“It has been indicated that the pilots were busy talking about the halo, and may have ignored some things,” but there are other reasons involved, including “failure to provide adequate support from air traffic control,” he said.

A full report is expected at the end of the year.

