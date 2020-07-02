A policeman hits a man in the face at Miami International Airport, video shows

A Miami Dade police officer was arrested in front of the camera while punching a woman on his face Wednesday evening.

The assault unfolded at Miami International Airport, when the woman and the policeman began arguing, according to a video clip of film director Billy Corbin. Post to Twitter.

It is unclear what sparked the dispute, but the video starts when the woman steps forward and screams at the officer.

“You are black. You act as if you are white but you are really black,” the woman can be heard telling the officer – both are black.

“What will you do?” The woman adds.

Then the officer restored his fist and punched the woman to you.

A second policeman stands next to him and then joins to help the first officer while they hold and hang the woman while placing her in detention.

About 30 minutes after the video was released, the director of the police department, Alfredo Ramirez, announced that the department had launched an investigation into the officers’ behavior.

“I was shocked and angry with the body camera video that I just saw that includes one of our officers. He immediately started an investigation and ordered that the officers involved be excused from service,” Ramirez said in chirp statement.

Ramirez went on to say: “Such measures undermine the hard work we have invested in our society and break my heart for our society and for the vast majority of our officers who devote their lives to serving our province.”

The director said he also asked Attorney General Cathy Randall to assist in the investigation of the unidentified involved officers.

“This will not stop, and I assure our community that any officer who acts in this futility will be held accountable,” Ramirez said.