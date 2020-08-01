A problem with a bug in the pandemic program in New York City

We will have more hope that the reopening of the school will pay off if other city-pandemic programs show fewer mistakes.

Announced GetFoodNYC saw at least two black eyes this week: On Monday, 34 boxes of unopened meals appeared on the side of the Queens Pass. Residents who monitored them called 311 and were told they will be escorted, but after more than eight hours they are still lying there.

This news prompted a Brooklyn woman to alert The Post that four to five boxes of unwanted meals a week have been appearing in her home since May, despite numerous calls to 311. Our coverage seems to have fixed the error – but how many other mistakes Served meals gone down the drain?

More disturbing is New York Times account From the rocky start to the city contact tracking software. On private message boards, newly appointed contact trackers shared serious concerns. Someone wrote, “I don’t think this is the type of work that we should” make “, and this is how I get it sometimes.” Another: “The lack of communication and organization is crazy.”

But the worst problems came in the first six weeks, and the program is now two months old. “All indications are that the program was effective in helping the city avoid our reappearance in other states,” said Avery Cohen, spokeswoman of the mayor.

As always with City Hall, it is: cross your fingers, and hopefully they’ll get it in time.