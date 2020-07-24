Flagstaff, Arizona – A rare frog has been found outside its known range in the Southwest.

A US Forest Service volunteer recently announced a Tiger Cherikawa frog in an earthen ceramic tank near the town of Camp Verde in central Arizona, the agency said on Thursday. Biologists later confirmed that at least 10 frogs lived there.

Water frogs were believed to have been only in eastern Arizona, western New Mexico and northern Mexico, but historically they were more widespread. The numbers of frogs decreased due to loss of habitats, diseases and predators.

Audrey Owens, of the Arizona Department of Fishing and Fisheries, said that frogs may have moved to lower altitudes at Camp Verde because they were looking for protected habitats or warmer temperatures to protect them from fungal diseases.

The United States Fish and Wildlife Service listed frogs as threatened in 2002. Part of the recovery effort has included the raising of frogs in captivity and their release into stock tanks. The recovery team also supplemented the water amidst prolonged drought, removing livestock, deepening stock tanks and controlling erosion.

“The large-scale and diverse recovery efforts, such as those in the fossil watershed, are of vital importance because biologists do not know exactly what efforts will succeed or how frogs adapt to changes in natural conditions, such as disease,” said Jani Agiagus, a wildlife scientist. In the Red Rock Rangers in the Coconino National Forest in the long-term drought zone.

Biologists plan to visit the water areas near Verde camp to determine the extent of the frogs. Male frogs are distinguished from the sound they make during the breeding season, such as snoring.