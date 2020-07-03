A shipment of 13 tons of human hair, probably from Chinese prisoners, was seized

According to CPB The shipment originated in Xinjiang, China, indicating potential human rights violations from forced labor and imprisonment. The products were valued at over $ 800,000.

Xinjiang is an independent rural area in northwest China and home to nearly 11 million Uighurs, a Muslim ethnic minority with a distinct culture and language. Until recently, there were more Uyghurs in Xinjiang than the Han Chinese, the ethnic majority that made up the rest of the country.

The US State Department estimates that more than a million Uighurs have been arrested in a massive network of detention camps in Xinjiang, where they are reported to be “subjected to torture and cruel and inhuman treatment such as physical and sexual abuse, forced labor and death.”

In addition to political indoctrination, former detainees told CNN that they suffer from sleep deprivation, food shortages and forced injections.