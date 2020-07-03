A shipment of 13 tons of human hair, probably from Chinese prisoners, was seized

According to CPBThe shipment originated in Xinjiang, China, indicating potential human rights violations from forced labor and imprisonment. The products were valued at over $ 800,000.
Xinjiang is A rural autonomous region in northwest China Almost 11 million Uyghurs live in them, and they are a minority Muslim majority with a distinct culture and language. Until now, There were more Uyghurs in Xinjiang than the Han ChineseThe ethnic majority that makes up the rest of the country.
The US State Department estimates that more than a million Uighurs have been arrested in a massive network of detention camps in Xinjiang, where they are reported to be “subjected to torture and cruel and inhuman treatment such as physical and sexual abuse, forced labor and death.”
In addition to political indoctrination, Former detainees told CNN They suffer from sleep deprivation, food shortages and forced injections.
This is the second time this year that the Customs and Border Protection Agency confiscated suspected products from China To be made of the prisoner’s hair.
“It is absolutely essential that US importers ensure that the safety of their supply chain meets the humanitarian and ethical standards that the US government and US consumers expect.” Brenda Smith, Assistant Executive Commissioner, CBP Community Trade Office said.
“The production of these goods is a very serious violation of human rights, and the arrest warrant aims to send a clear and direct message to all entities seeking to do business with the United States that illicit and inhuman practices will not be tolerated in the United States. Chains.”
China faced international scrutiny of its treatment of the Uyghurs, and in June, President Trump Bill signed into law It aims to punish Beijing for its repression of the ethnic minority.
However, According to John Bolton’s new book “The Room Where It Happens”Trump told Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2019 that he should “go ahead with camp construction.” Per Bolton AccountTrump thought this was the “exact right thing to do”.