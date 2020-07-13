A Spanish judge prevents Catalonia from confining 156,000 people to the Covid-19 disease outbreak

The World Health Organization (WHO) recorded the highest daily number of Covid-19 cases worldwide on Sunday, with 230,370 new infections.

In the United States, where the virus spreads across parts of the country, approximately one in every 100 positive US tests for Covid-19.

The United States has recorded more than 3.3 million cases of corona viruses since the outbreak began, according to Johns Hopkins University, At least 135,205 Americans were killed.

In Florida, where there is no statewide delegation mandate, On Sunday, health officials reported an impressive record of new cases in one day: 15300 – The largest number of new cases reported in a single day by any American country since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to figures from Johns Hopkins, 12.9 million people worldwide have tested positive for the virus.

Here is the latest news of the pandemic:

South Africa suspends alcohol sales, imposes curfew as it faces an increase in cases of Covid-19: South Africa will resume the alcohol sales ban and re-curfew daily from 9 pm until 4 am, to free up hospital capacity as Covid-19 cases in the country continue to rise.

U.S. military strikes in Okinawa Coved 19 as disease outbreak worsens: U.S. military personnel on Japan’s Okinawa Island have been closed by default after nearly 100 cases of HIV infection appeared on several U.S. Marine bases there, as the order was issued on Saturday morning, almost all off-base movements with tens of thousands of individuals are prohibited. The US military is there, unless approved by a lieutenant colonel or higher.

US service members tested positive: USFK said in a statement that 11 USFK service personnel had tested positive for coronavirus when they arrived in South Korea from the United States. Two service members arrived at the Osan Air Force Base on a charter flight to the U.S. government on July 7, and nine service members have arrived at Incheon International Airport on four separate commercial flights since July 8.

Positive Bollywood Stars Test: Coronavirus struck a leading Bollywood family with actress Amitabh Bachchan, his son Abhishek Bachchan and his son’s wife, actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were hospitalized. The authorities in Mumbai have Police announced the establishment of Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan in the city as a containment area, after the actor and other family members were positive for the coronavirus.